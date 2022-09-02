Blood is Medicine: Raising Awareness to Inspire Action

ImpactLife campaign celebrates the role of blood donors in supporting pediatric cancer patients

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactLife is highlighting the critical role of blood donors in supporting pediatric patients during September's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Every day, more than 40 children are diagnosed with cancer in the United States and many of these patients will rely on blood transfusions as part of their treatment. ImpactLife seeks to raise awareness and inspire action with its "Blood is Medicine" campaign materials, now available to download and share from www.bloodcenter.org/childhoodcancer.

image available for download at www.bloodcenter.org/childhoodcancer (PRNewswire)

Cancer patients receive blood transfusions to help treat symptoms of the disease as well as side effects caused by chemotherapy. Jessica McKearney's son, Hudson, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia just before his second birthday in 2019. "The first night he was diagnosed, Hudson received red blood cell and platelet transfusions," said Jessica. "He officially rang the bell and is done with chemotherapy as of May. We could not have survived this journey without all the support and blood donations because in the oncology world, blood is medicine, and it truly saved his life."

The ImpactLife "Blood is Medicine" campaign materials are intended to support outreach efforts and help educate potential donors on the difference they can make for patients like Hudson. For example, a transfusion of red blood cells, which carry oxygen through the body, can help increase a patient's energy levels and a transfusion of platelets reduces the risk of bleeding. The campaign, available at www.bloodcenter.org/childhoodcancer, includes an educational toolkit with infographics and statistics, motion graphics, social media cover photos, and video features. The web page also includes scheduling information and a calendar of upcoming childhood cancer-related blood drives.

To schedule an appointment for donation, call (800) 747-5401, text 999-777, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the Blood Center's mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

About ImpactLife

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit blood services provider to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. ImpactLife operates 22 Donor Centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals within its four-state service region (www.bloodcenter.org/hospitals). For more information, see @impactlifeblood on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat or www.bloodcenter.org.

