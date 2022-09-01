Ventech Solutions Achieves AWS Government Competency Status

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventech Solutions, Inc. achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Government Competency status. The designation recognizes Ventech Solutions provides solutions to—and/or has deep experience working with—government customers to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications on AWS.

"The AWS Government Competency is a valuable achievement that demonstrates Ventech Solutions' experience in providing innovative and quality solutions to federal agencies," said Audie Murphy, vice president, solutions engineering at Ventech Solutions. "This designation is a differentiator that assures agencies that Ventech Solutions is capable of helping them meet mandates, reduce costs, drive efficiencies and increase innovation across civilian agencies, national defense and intelligence communities and state and local governments."

As one of about 100 companies in the United States that have obtained the AWS Government Competency, Ventech Solutions is positioned as a trusted solutions provider of cloud IT services for government and public sector agencies. To receive the designation, AWS Partner Network (APN) members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Achieving the AWS Government Competency differentiates Ventech Solutions as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that has developed innovative technology and solutions that leverage AWS services as well as possessing deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories - Government Transportation, Facilities, Infrastructure Management, Justice and Public Safety, Public Healthcare, Financial and Fiscal Affairs, Citizen Services, National Security and Defense, Security and Compliance, and Open Data.

Ventech Solutions is a technology and health care solutions provider that leverages emerging technologies to deliver a wide range of enterprise services, including cloud modernization, infrastructure, data, security and service integration support. Ventech Solutions leads and manages some of the most critical technology transformation initiatives for the public sector that empower government agencies to achieve their missions. For more information, visit www.ventechsolutions.com.

