Liquid Meta Reports Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO: LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF) a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company focused on bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, today announced its financial results for the twelve-months ending May 31, 2022.

All dollar figures are in United States dollars ("USD"), unless otherwise stated.

Quarterly and Full Year Financial Highlights

Achieved full year gross revenue (Reward tokens and trading fees) of $2,429,047 and gross quarterly revenues (Reward tokens and trading fees) of $932,896

Achieved net quarterly revenue of $496,296 when accounting for any volatile asset exposure and market hedging activities that allowed Liquid Meta to preserve its treasury during major global and crypto markets volatility since November 2021

As at May 31, 2022 , total assets of approximately $22.0M ( CAD$27.8M ) or $0.41 (CAD$0.52) per share and no debt

During the time period between January 1st 2022 and Fiscal Year End May 31, 2022 Total Shareholders' Equity declined by only 4.3% while the prices of Bitcoin, Etherium and a basket of layer one token prices declined by 33.5%, 46% and 77%, respectively.

Full Year Operational Highlights

Completion of Company's public listing raising gross proceeds of $22.2M and began trading on the NEO Exchange in Canada in late December 2021

Partnered with XLD Finance to provide liquidity within XLD's ecosystem that enables users to spend their play-to-earn rewards in real world applications and convert between fiat and crypto assets

Partnered with Civic Technologies to expand Liquid Meta's capabilities implementing standards like KYC and KYB within permissioned DeFi applications and protocols

Received DTC Eligibility in May 2022 and began trading on the OTCQB in July 2022

Began trading in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Q3 2022

Key members added to the team: Clara Bullrich to our Board of Directors and Daniel Opperman as Chief Technology Officer

No material exposure or losses resulting from collapse of stablecoin UST and related projects in the Terra ecosystem

Successfully recovered assets related to the Ronin Network security breach and had no corresponding losses to Liquid Meta

Average liquidity deployed of US19.6M throughout Q4. Due to the market volatility, we held on average 10% of our balance sheet in cash throughout the quarter.

Liquidity mining operations spanned 7 different blockchains, 26 Dapps and 41 liquidity Pools in Q4 utilizing a variety of market neutral strategies.

"Q4 was Liquid Meta's first full quarter as a publicly traded company. Despite the very difficult market environment across global equity and crypto markets in 2022, I am pleased that we successfully navigated the market producing excellent financial results and preserving our asset base. During our Q4 period, crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and a basket of layer one tokens used in our liquidity mining operations respectively declined by 29%, 32% and 71%. The failure of the algorithmic stable coin UST and its sister token LUNA destroyed greater than $50B of market capitalization from the overall crypto markets by the end of May. The collapse of UST caused a significant deleveraging cycle throughout the industry resulting in many bankruptcies, lower yields in DeFi and an overall crisis in confidence. Liquid Meta was structured to operate in all market environments and its business model has been continuously stress tested. I am pleased by the company's ability to not only weather the intense market volatility from within crypto and general macro conditions and markets, but also its ability to generate respectable revenues and net yields during this time" commented Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Liquid Meta.

Mr. Wiesblatt continued, "Liquid Meta's mission is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. One of the silver linings of the crypto credit issues was the solid performance of decentralized lending protocols under immense stress of liquidations and market volatility. The open and accessible protocols - such as Aave and Compound - were prioritized in terms of debt repayments due to their smart contract construction. This systemic stress test is clear evidence of the promise of open and more transparent financial infrastructure and further encourages us to keep building."

"We also continue to build our DeFi technology platform to ultimately facilitate institutional-grade access to the world of decentralized finance and crypto yields. Our plans to introduce new technologies and a platform are on schedule and we continue to use components of these tools on a daily basis for our own liquidity mining business. The tools that we have been building have helped us to accurately measure market risks and to reduce our exposure to large drawdowns in the DeFi industry. We believe that DeFi should not feel risky or complicated. That is why we are building a secure platform for institutional investors to access the benefits of DeFi and crypto yields in a simple and secure manner. This is a very exciting time to be a builder in an emerging new market."

Financial Statements and MD&A

Liquid Meta's financial Statements for the quarter ended May 31, 2022 and Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") for the three and twelve-months ended May 31, 2022 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.



