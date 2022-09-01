Kimley-Horn Named One of PEOPLE Magazine's 100 Companies that Care

RALEIGH, N.C. , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn, a premier planning and design consultancy with offices across the country, was recognized today as one of People Magazine's "100 Companies That Care." This marks the second time the company has made the list—this year, the firm ranks 59.

"Kimley-Horn cares about our people, our clients, and the communities we serve," said Lori Hall, Director of Human Resources and Chair of The Kimley-Horn Foundation. "I am proud to be part of a company and a culture that embodies an "above and beyond" mindset, whether through The Kimley-Horn Foundation's charitable giving or the myriad ways our employees make an impact through their work and volunteerism."

Kimley-Horn was recognized for its culture of caring for its people, the communities in which they live and work, and the world at large. Kimley-Horn's KH My Way program awards employees with monetary bonuses throughout the year for childcare, travel, fitness, or other things they find valuable. Employees are also given "red envelopes" – spontaneous bonuses to help fight inflation or celebrate fun events. Additionally, The Kimley-Horn Foundation supports volunteering and public engagement by donating funds to organizations where employees volunteer and promoting stories about their community efforts.

Beyond bonuses and non-profit support, Kimley-Horn also supports a fulfilling environment for staff. Kimley-Horn offers a unique schedule with half-days on Fridays, as well as options for flexibility, alternate schedules, and reduced schedules to support employees in their various seasons of life. This flexibility, along with the company's commitment to a thriving workforce, has resulted in Kimley-Horn being ranked for years as a Great Place to Work® Best Workplace for Millennials, Parents, and Women as well as one of the FORTUNE® 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Kimley-Horn's recognition as one of the 2022 PEOPLE® Companies that Care highlights a workplace that champions employee-driven change impacting individuals, industries, and communities.

Kimley-Horn is a 6,800-person firm with more than 100 offices nationwide. It has been named 15 times as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and is ranked in the top 10 of 50 design firms in the nation by Engineering News-Record. Kimley-Horn provides planning and design consulting services related to transportation, aviation, the environment, land development, transit, urban planning/landscape architecture, and water resources. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com.

