ForeVR Games Takes Ultimate Backyard Game Cornhole to VR

Joining Popular Sports Titles ForeVR Bowl and ForeVR Darts, Backyard Favorite Comes to the Metaverse as Family 'Happy Hour' Gets its Game On





Now available on Oculus Quest 2, ForeVR Cornhole is available as a one-time purchase of $14.99 USD

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ForeVR Games , the leader in casual virtual reality (VR) gaming founded by Zynga, EA, and Glu veterans, today announced the launch of its third title, ForeVR Cornhole, which brings a new level of creative expression and an immersive VR experience to everybody's favorite backyard game. Joining other family friendly titles, ForeVR Bowl and ForeVR Darts, Cornhole is now available on Oculus Quest 2 for $14.99, complementing the company's growing library of interconnected IRL sports games.

"As we bring the best of casual gaming to VR, we knew we had to incorporate cornhole – the world's greatest backyard game," said Marcus Segal, Co-founder and CEO of ForeVR Games. "Even when you're playing in one of our out-of-this-world environments – say, on the moon – our custom physics make the game feel hyper-realistic. It'll bring out the same friendly competition you'll find at a backyard BBQ or tailgate, and everyone – whether that's your grandma or your old college buddy – will find themselves immersed in a world of fun."

ForeVR games offer immersive experiences mixed with AAA quality that bring the best of IRL games to VR. As with ForeVR's other hit games, Cornhole lets you celebrate wins with high fives and fist bumps and rock out to your favorite jukebox hits, just like you would in the real world.

Features of Cornhole include:

Highly Customizable

Better than IRL Immersive Environments

Tailored Gameplay

ForeVR Cornhole is available in 22 languages, and players of all ages and abilities can participate since the game can be played seated or standing supporting single controller play.

To learn more about ForeVR Games and stay up-to-date on their latest releases, visit: ForeVRGames.com .

About ForeVR

Founded by CEO Marcus Segal and CCO Mike Doom in July 2020, ForeVR Games is a global gaming company dedicated to making immersive games and experiences playable by people of all ages and abilities. The 44-strong team at ForeVR is creating category-leading games that bring VR to the masses with next-level social play, offering entertainment for everyone. ForeVR's debut game, ForeVR Bowl, is one of CNET's best Quest 2 games and one of Meta's Best of Quest 2021 in the Family Games and Social Experiences categories.

Contact:

John Vollmer

ForeVR@vsc.co

415.272.0836

Arcade Hall (PRNewswire)

Brooklyn Rooftop (PRNewswire)

50 Custom Bags (PRNewswire)

Cosmic Hall (PRNewswire)

Epic Park (PRNewswire)

California Dreamin' Backyard (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ForeVR Games