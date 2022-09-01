CCS Fundraising Releases 11th Annual Philanthropic Landscape Report

Leader in Fundraising Consulting Examines US Philanthropic Trends Amid Steady Giving in

2022 Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCS Fundraising released the eleventh edition of its Snapshot of Today's Philanthropic Landscape report, the premier resource for nonprofits and associations that compiles and analyzes industry research. The report provides commentary and a synthesis of the current state of philanthropy in the U.S. from the country's leading fundraising and philanthropy experts to help nonprofit leaders create informed and nimble fundraising strategies.

CCS's 2022 report takes a deep dive into what a "new normal" for philanthropy looks like after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, analyzes which changes from the initial period of disruption seem likely to endure, and reveals what new and reemerging trends nonprofit leaders and fundraisers will want to monitor.

"In this year's report, we assess key areas that nonprofit leaders and fundraisers will want to examine as part of their planning and strategy setting," said Aashika Patel, CCS Senior Vice President, and Report Co-Chair. "Particularly, we offer greater insight on gift planning, high net worth giving, and emerging digital fundraising trends that are becoming more prominent in the philanthropic ecosystem."

Even without accounting for the spike in charitable giving in 2020, Americans are increasingly generous when assessing multi-year trends. Overall, charitable giving increased by 7.1% from 2019 to 2021. However, in June 2022, Giving USA released their estimate which showed that U.S. charitable giving remained relatively flat from 2020 to 2021, settling at $484.85 billion.

Tom Kissane, CCS Vice Chairman and Report Co-Chair, remarked on important considerations for fundraising professionals. "As fundraising practitioners, we remain inspired and grateful for the unprecedented generosity of Americans, our foundation partners, and corporate supporters. Despite the extremely challenging period of the last few years, nonprofits sustained their extraordinary missions and, in many ways, advanced compelling aspirations through the use of innovative digital fundraising and meaningful connection strategies between donors and their organizations. We applaud our clients, partners, development colleagues, and nonprofit leaders for the tremendous resilience and determination to strengthen their organizations to fulfill the promise of their respective missions."

The report discusses essential findings from across the field of philanthropic research, including:

$484.85 billion in 2021 Individuals, foundations, and corporations donatedin 2021

increase from 2020 to 2021 Giving in six out of ten charitable sectors saw anfrom 2020 to 2021

$326.87 billion in 2021 Individuals continue to drive US philanthropy, contributingin 2021

decreased The amount donated by individuals has increased, but the number of donors has

$90.88 billion in 2021 Foundation giving decreased by 1.2% toin 2021

$21.08 billion Corporate philanthropy was the fastest-growing giving source at 18.3%, totaling

$46.01 billion Bequest giving declined by 11.4% to

$34.67 billion , a new high Grants from DAFs reached, a new high

A copy of the CCS 2022 Snapshot of Today's Philanthropic Landscape can be found here .

