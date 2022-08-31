AviaGames Announces "8 Ball Strike" Mobile Game, a Pool-Inspired Title Putting Players' Billiards Techniques to the Test

"8 Ball Strike" Brings Mobile Players a Competitive Pool-Inspired Game for a Chance to Win Real Cash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced "8 Ball Strike," the company's newest pool-inspired game that brings excitement and competition to the mobile player community. The new "8 Ball Strike" title requires players to bring their top aiming and billiards' techniques to the table for a chance to win real cash.

"The game of pool has a long history that dates back to the 15th century, and it continues to reign as one of the most popular games across a range of age groups from generation to generation," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We're thrilled to introduce "8 Ball Strike" as our spin on the popular game to bring mobile gamers an action-packed gaming favorite to play anywhere, anytime."

"8 Ball Strike," a game of focus, aim and strategy, offers fair-matched, multiplayer tournaments with no ads, for a truly uninterrupted gaming experience outside of the pool hall and in the comfort of your mobile device. Leveraging AviaGames' unique matchmaking AI, players are matched with other players based on their same skill level to ensure fairness and consistency among all players' break shot status and scoring.

How to Play

At the start of the game, players break shot the rack of balls with the goal of pocketing all balls. Players continue shooting until all balls have been pocketed. Each ball is assigned a number and each pocket has a multiplier. Once a ball has been pocketed, the ball number multiplied by the pocket multiplier will calculate the base points earned for that shot. The pocket multiplier shifts clockwise after each ball is pocketed.

Featuring an innovative triple-shot mode, rewards are enhanced for every three consecutive balls pocketed. When the game ends, all players are ranked based on scores. The player with the highest score wins the game and cash prizes. Players can also earn extra points with trick shots, table cleared, unused cue balls, and time remaining. Players can practice for free or securely deposit and withdraw cash winnings with PayPal, Apple Pay, Venmo and Visa.

"8 Ball Strike" Availability

8 Ball Strike is currently available for download from the Apple App store. AviaGames is focused on creating a fair community for mobile gaming, offering skill-based matchmaking, comprehensive gaming controls and anti-cheating measures using real-time analytics and human intervention. AviaGames employs strict compliance protocols to regulate playing guidelines region to region. Cash games are not currently available in AZ, AR, CT, DE, LA, MT, SC, SD, TN, and VT, however, players in these states can enjoy free "8 Ball Strike" games.

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

