WITHERITE LAW GROUP AWARDS NEARLY $50,000 TO HELP FUND ATLANTA AREA HIGH SCHOOL BAND PROGRAMS

The Top Three Bands in The Great Atlanta Band Challenge Received $10,000 Each In a Historic Move, All Ten Finalists Will Receive Funding

ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck partnered with Hot 107.9 and Majic 107.5/97.5 to award a total of $30,000 to the top three winners of the 2nd annual Great Atlanta Band Challenge. In a historic move, Amy Witherite is awarding all ten finalists, with the seven additional high school bands receiving $2500 each. The Great Atlanta Band Challenge is a contest that gives Atlanta-area high school bands the opportunity to showcase their talents and a chance to win $10,000 for their band programs.

Great Atlanta High School Band Challenge Winners (PRNewswire)

The Atlanta Radio One stations promoted the challenge in June and July, helping generate more than 45 entries competing for one of the top three spots. The three bands with the most votes will be recognized with a big check presentation of $10,000 each from Amy Witherite at their school on Thursday, September 8, 2022, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET. Popular Atlanta radio hosts Incognito from HOT 107.9 and Junior Spates from MAJIC 107.5/97.5 will also be on site at each school to help celebrate this year's top Atlanta bands.

The top three winners of this year's Great Atlanta Band Challenge include:

Fayette County High School, Fayetteville GA (Fayette County Public Schools)

1 Tiger Trail, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Votes: 99,395

Band Director: Myra Rhoden

Banneker High School, College Park GA (Fulton County Schools)

6015 Feldwood Rd., Atlanta, GA 30349

Votes: 97,110

Band Director: Mills Chancellor

Newton High School, Covington GA (Newton County Schools)

1 Ram Way, Covington, GA 30014

Votes: 83,794

Band Director: Jason Smith

"The band community is really small, so this was friendly but very competitive competition this year," said Dr. Myra Rhoden, band director of Fayette County High School. "We thank Ms. Witherite for giving Atlanta and Metro Atlanta band kids this opportunity. The arts make up 50% of our students' activities and this money will go to great use."

With so many great entries, hundreds of thousands of votes, and the increased need for funding of fine arts programs in school, Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck, decided to award the additional seven finalists with $2500 each for their band programs. Those schools include Morrow High School, band director: Teddy Taylor; Columbia High School; band director: Ralph Freeman; Westlake High School, band director: Kerry Taylor; Miller Grove High School, band director: Jared B. Brown; Berkmar High School, band director: Arthur Wright, III; Stephenson High School, band director: Quentin R. Goins; and Shiloh High School, band director: Ivan T. Merriweather.

"I'd like to formally congratulate the winners of this year's Great Atlanta Band Challenge and recognize every school that entered, as all of them have phenomenal programs," said Amy Witherite. "It is so encouraging to see the passion these students have for music and the arts. My hope is that with this award, they will be able to elevate their band programs, but more importantly, assist in their overall development, confidence, and social skills."

For more information about the Great Atlanta Band Challenge and the winners, visit www.greatbandchallenge.com.

ABOUT WITHERITE LAW GROUP

Witherite Law Group is a personal injury law firm founded in 2001 with offices in Atlanta (also serving Columbus and Macon), Dallas, and Fort Worth. The firm's attorneys specialize in helping those injured in a car wreck or truck wreck and can be reached by calling 1-800- Truck Wreck or 1-800- Car Wreck, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

The following spokespeople are available for virtual or onsite interviews:

Amy Witherite - founder, Witherite Law Group

Band winners at local Atlanta schools

PHOTO/B-ROLL OPPORTUNITIES:

Big check presentations

Band performance by each winner

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS



Witherite Law Group Social Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WitheriteLaw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/witheritelaw/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WitheriteLaw

1-800-TruckWreck Media Links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/1800TruckWreck/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/1800truckwreck/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/1800truckwreck

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Witherite Law Group