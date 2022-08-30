Deals
VNET Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

"We delivered solid results in the second quarter amid macro uncertainties and tightened restrictions to contain COVID resurgences," said Samuel Shen, Chief Executive Officer of VNET and Executive Chairman of VNET's Retail IDC. "Notably, our wholesale business continued making good progress. We extended our contract with a leading social platform in China in the second quarter, generating a capacity of approximately 14MW, and recently signed a new contract generating a capacity of 15MW with a leading cloud service provider in China. Our retail business also achieved impressive results driven by rising digital demand from various industries. With our strong operating capabilities, deep industry experience and proven technology expertise, we are confident our compelling value proposition will enable us to seize new growth opportunities and create additional value for all of our stakeholders."

Tim Chen, Chief Financial Officer of VNET, commented, "Fueled by our dual-core growth strategy, this quarter we delivered a robust financial performance with a year-over-year growth 15.2% and 14.5% in revenue and adjusted EBITDA, respectively. Our solid financial position provides a firm foundation from which to drive long-term, sustainable growth as we continue to leverage our scalable service offerings, build our customer base across a wider variety of industries and maximize the opportunities ahead."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 15.2% to RMB1.72 billion (US$257.5 million) from RMB1.50 billion in the same period of 2021.
  • Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 11.5% to RMB713.7 million (US$106.6 million) from RMB640.2 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 41.4%, compared to 42.8% in the same period of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 14.5% to RMB486.9 million (US$72.7 million) from RMB425.1 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 28.2%, compared to 28.4% in the same period of 2021.

Second Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

  • Total cabinets under management increased by 1,867 in the second quarter of 2022 to reach 80,831 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 62,876 as of June 30, 2021.
  • Cabinets utilized by customers increased by 1,468 in the second quarter of 2022 to reach 44,500 as of June 30, 2022, compared to 36,625 as of June 30, 2021.
  • Overall utilization rate of cabinets[1] was 55.1% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 58.2% as of June 30, 2021.
  • Retail IDC MRR[2] per cabinet reached RMB9,186 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB9,015 in the second quarter of 2021.

[1] The overall utilization rate is calculated by dividing the number of customer-utilized cabinets by the total cabinets under management at the end of the period. Before the first quarter of 2022, the Company used the compound utilization rate, a metric that was calculated based on the weighted average number of customer-utilized cabinets over the reported period.

[2] Retail IDC MRR refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the retail IDC business.

Update on the Non-binding Acquisition Proposal

The Company has retained Citigroup Global Markets Asia Limited as its financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as its legal counsel to assist it in review and evaluation of the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated April 6, 2022 to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the Company (the "Proposal") and any alternative strategic option that the Company may pursue.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") cautions the Company's shareholders and others considering trading the Company's securities that the Board has not made any decisions with respect to the Proposal or any alternative strategic option that the Company may pursue. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any agreement will be executed or that this or any other transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other transaction, except as required under applicable law.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB1.72 billion (US$257.5 million), representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB1.50 billion in the same period of 2021. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the increased demand from both wholesale and retail IDC customers, as well as the growth of revenue from cloud business.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB357.8 million (US$53.4 million), compared with RMB359.5 million in the same period of 2021. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 20.7%, compared to 24.0% in the same period of 2021.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB713.7 million (US$106.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB640.2 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted cash gross margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 41.4%, compared to 42.8% in the same period of 2021.

OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB321.7 million (US$48.0 million), compared to RMB262.5 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were 18.7%, compared to 17.5% in the same period of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB80.4 million (US$12.0 million), compared to RMB59.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB76.7 million (US$11.5 million), compared to RMB38.3 million in the same period of 2021.

General and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were RMB167.0 million (US$24.9 million), compared to RMB154.2 million in the same period of 2021.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition and impairment of loan receivable to potential investee, were RMB250.7 million (US$37.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB235.6 million in the same period of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022 were 14.5%, compared to 15.7% in the same period of 2021.

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB486.9 million (US$72.7 million), representing an increase of 14.5% from RMB425.1 million in the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB47.5 million (US$7.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2022 was 28.2%, compared to 28.4% in the same period of 2021.

NET PROFIT/LOSS: Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB377.2 million (US$56.3 million), compared to a net profit of RMB455.9 million in the same period of 2021. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2022 included a foreign exchange loss of RMB319.9 million (US$47.8 million), compared to a foreign exchange gain of RMB78.0 million in the same period of 2021.

PROFIT/LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share in the second quarter of 2022 were both RMB0.43 (US$0.06) which represented the equivalent of both RMB2.58 (US$0.36) per American depositary share ("ADS"). Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares. Diluted profit/loss per share is calculated using adjusted net profit/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

As of June 30, 2022, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was RMB3.62 billion (US$539.9 million).

Net cash generated from operating activities, in the second quarter of 2022, was RMB942.7 million (US$140.7 million), compared to RMB314.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Business Outlook

In consideration of COVID-related disruptions in the second quarter 2022 and softer economic conditions, the Company currently expects net revenues for the full year of 2022 to be in the range of RMB7,250 million to RMB7,550 million, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of RMB1,800 million to RMB1,950 million.

The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions, which does not factor in any of the potential future impacts caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, or 9:00 AM Beijing Time on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete the online registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time.

Event Title:           VNET Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe1ecf9e092d04400b0020b258448551c

Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers by location, a personal PIN and an email with further detailed instructions, which will be used to join the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vnet.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Xinyuan Liu
Tel: +86 10 8456 2121
Email: ir@vnet.com

 VNET GROUP, INC.

 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



 As of


 As of 

 December 31, 2021


June 30, 2022


 RMB


RMB


 US$


 (Audited)


(Unaudited)


 (Unaudited)

 Assets






 Current assets:






 Cash and cash equivalents

1,372,481


3,408,381


508,858

 Restricted cash

327,767


202,374


30,214

 Accounts and notes receivable, net

1,405,997


1,745,156


260,545

 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,049,911


1,916,422


286,114

 Amounts due from related parties

167,967


173,142


25,848

 Total current assets

5,324,123


7,445,475


1,111,579







 Non-current assets:






 Property and equipment, net

10,092,419


10,485,412


1,565,431

 Intangible assets, net

900,335


871,067


130,047

 Land use rights, net

337,235


333,187


49,744

 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

2,869,338


2,801,343


418,229

 Goodwill

1,339,657


1,339,657


200,006

 Restricted cash

8,225


5,500


821

 Deferred tax assets, net

168,002


157,719


23,547

 Long-term investments, net

98,243


29,506


4,405

 Other non-current assets

1,957,462


2,007,789


299,755

 Total non-current assets

17,770,916


18,031,180


2,691,985

 Total assets

23,095,039


25,476,655


3,803,564







 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity






 Current liabilities:






 Accounts and notes payable

493,506


695,034


103,766

 Accrued expenses and other payables

2,298,089


2,009,115


299,953

 Advances from customers

1,041,902


1,238,029


184,833

 Deferred revenue

55,695


75,766


11,312

 Income taxes payable

43,770


47,492


7,090

 Amounts due to related parties

8,772


4,791


715

 Current portion of long-term borrowings

384,158


415,907


62,093

 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 

244,032


224,454


33,510

 Current portion of deferred government grant

2,074


2,074


310

 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 

607,997


579,956


86,585

 Total current liabilities

5,179,995


5,292,618


790,167







 Non-current liabilities:






 Long-term borrowings

2,215,015


2,835,549


423,336

 Convertible promissory notes

4,266,951


6,117,694


913,348

 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities 

1,119,751


1,117,232


166,798

 Unrecognized tax benefits

77,573


80,621


12,036

 Deferred tax liabilities

348,404


360,873


53,877

 Non-current portion of deferred government grant

2,294


1,114


166

 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,284,055


2,258,049


337,118

 Total non-current liabilities

10,314,043


12,771,132


1,906,679







 Shareholders' equity






 Treasury stock

(349,523)


(349,523)


(52,182)

 Ordinary shares 

60


60


9

 Additional paid-in capital

15,198,055


15,229,505


2,273,705

 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(90,443)


(29,383)


(4,387)

 Statutory reserves

74,462


75,540


11,278

 Accumulated deficit

(7,590,382)


(7,877,958)


(1,176,148)

 Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders' equity

7,242,229


7,048,241


1,052,275

 Noncontrolling interest

358,772


364,664


54,443

 Total shareholders' equity

7,601,001


7,412,905


1,106,718

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

23,095,039


25,476,655


3,803,564

 VNET GROUP, INC.

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data)



 Three months ended 


Six months ended 


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


June 30, 2022


 RMB


 RMB


 RMB


 US$


 RMB


 RMB


 RMB


 (Unaudited)


 (Unaudited)


 (Unaudited)


 (Unaudited)


 (Unaudited)


 (Unaudited)


 (Unaudited)

 Net revenues

1,496,978


1,645,486


1,724,863


257,515


2,883,901


3,370,349


503,180

 Cost of revenues

(1,137,463)


(1,289,965)


(1,367,086)


(204,101)


(2,201,074)


(2,657,051)


(396,687)

 Gross profit

359,515


355,521


357,777


53,414


682,827


713,298


106,493















 Operating income (expense)














 Other operating income

-


39,697


1,588


237


-


41,285


6,164

 Sales and marketing

(59,589)


(74,941)


(80,368)


(11,999)


(133,565)


(155,309)


(23,187)

 Research and development

(38,296)


(72,615)


(76,740)


(11,457)


(71,861)


(149,355)


(22,298)

 General and administrative

(154,243)


(154,237)


(167,044)


(24,939)


(289,489)


(321,281)


(47,966)

 (Allowance) reversal for doubtful debt

(7,527)


2,633


845


126


(7,920)


3,478


519

 Impairment of loan receivable to potential investee

(2,816)


-


-


-


(2,816)


-


-

 Total operating expenses

(262,471)


(259,463)


(321,719)


(48,032)


(505,651)


(581,182)


(86,768)















 Operating profit

97,044


96,058


36,058


5,382


177,176


132,116


19,725

 Interest income

8,103


4,549


8,814


1,316


13,812


13,363


1,995

 Interest expense

(87,095)


(53,119)


(68,530)


(10,231)


(171,574)


(121,649)


(18,162)

 Other income

5,263


5,391


2,896


432


7,435


8,287


1,237

 Other expenses

(11,872)


(352)


(693)


(103)


(15,294)


(1,045)


(156)

 Changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes

424,107


60,278


(2,321)


(347)


415,466


57,957


8,653

 Foreign exchange gain (loss)

78,026


24,749


(319,875)


(47,756)


44,180


(295,126)


(44,061)

 Gain (loss) before income taxes and (loss) gain from equity method investments

513,576


137,554


(343,651)


(51,307)


471,201


(206,097)


(30,769)

 Income tax expenses

(29,499)


(46,700)


(30,946)


(4,620)


(66,798)


(77,646)


(11,592)

 (Loss) gain from equity method investments

(23,605)


2,047


1,090


163


(24,910)


3,137


468

 Net profit (loss)

460,472


92,901


(373,507)


(55,764)


379,493


(280,606)


(41,893)

 Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interest

(4,620)


(2,195)


(3,696)


(552)


(8,300)


(5,891)


(880)

 Net profit (loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders

455,852


90,706


(377,203)


(56,316)


371,193


(286,497)


(42,773)















 Profit (loss) per share














 Basic

0.52


0.10


(0.43)


(0.06)


0.42


(0.32)


(0.05)

 Diluted

0.04


0.03


(0.43)


(0.06)


(0.05)


(0.37)


(0.06)

 Shares used in profit (loss) per share computation














 Basic*

869,645,966


885,771,728


886,204,618


886,204,618


863,960,057


885,915,878


132,263,758

 Diluted*

905,446,557


938,146,240


886,204,618


886,204,618


905,136,178


919,915,879


137,339,825















Profit (loss) per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)














Basic

3.12


0.60


(2.58)


(0.36)


2.52


(1.92)


(0.30)

Diluted

0.24


0.18


(2.58)


(0.36)


(0.30)


(2.22)


(0.36)















 * Shares used in profit (loss) per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method.







VNET GROUP, INC.

 RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS 

 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



Three months ended

Six months ended


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2022


June 30, 2021


June 30, 2022


 RMB


 RMB


 RMB


 US$


 RMB


 RMB


 US$

Gross profit

359,515


355,521


357,777


53,414


682,827


713,298


106,493

Plus: depreciation and amortization

277,288


327,393


362,003


54,046


555,139


689,396


102,924

Plus: share-based compensation expenses

3,444


1,860


(6,066)


(906)


7,570


(4,206)


(628)

Adjusted cash gross profit

640,247


684,774


713,714


106,554


1,245,536


1,398,488


208,789

Adjusted cash gross margin

42.8 %


41.6 %


41.4 %


41.4 %


43.2 %


41.5 %


41.5 %















Operating expenses

(262,471)


(259,463)


(321,719)


(48,032)


(505,651)


(581,182)


(86,768)

Plus: share-based compensation expenses

24,063


41,385


53,551


7,995


54,792


94,936


14,174

Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition

-


17,260


17,453


2,606


-


34,713


5,183

Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee

2,816


-


-


-


2,816


-


-

Adjusted operating expenses

(235,592)


(200,818)


(250,715)


(37,431)


(448,043)


(451,533)


(67,411)















Operating profit

97,044


96,058


36,058


5,382


177,176


132,116


19,724

Plus: depreciation and amortization

297,738


349,609


385,876


57,610


597,843


735,485


109,805

Plus: share-based compensation expenses

27,507


43,245


47,485


7,089


62,362


90,730


13,546

Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition

-


17,260


17,453


2,606


-


34,713


5,183

Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee

2,816


-


-


-


2,816


-


-

Adjusted EBITDA

425,105


506,172


486,872


72,687


840,197


993,044


148,258

Adjusted EBITDA margin

28.4 %


30.8 %


28.2 %


28.2 %


29.1 %


29.5 %


29.5 %

 VNET GROUP, INC.

 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))










 Three months ended 


June 30, 2021


March 31, 2022


June 30, 2022


 RMB


 RMB


 RMB


 US$


 (Unaudited)


 (Unaudited)


 (Unaudited)


 (Unaudited)

 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








 Net profit (loss)

460,472


92,901


(373,507)


(55,764)

 Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash generated from operating activities:








     Depreciation and amortization

297,738


349,609


385,876


57,610

     Stock-based compensation expenses

27,507


43,245


47,485


7,089

     Others

(344,711)


39,992


447,480


66,807

 Changes in operating assets and liabilities








     Accounts and notes receivable

(198,696)


(197,962)


(137,720)


(20,561)

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

324,091


(115,458)


526,090


78,543

     Accounts and notes payable

34,035


125,459


76,070


11,357

     Accrued expenses and other payables

(1,761)


101,002


21,363


3,189

     Deferred revenue

4,228


82


19,989


2,984

     Advances from customers

(180,551)


125,243


70,884


10,583

     Others

(107,546)


(81,514)


(141,299)


(21,095)

 Net cash generated from operating activities

314,806


482,599


942,711


140,742









 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








 Purchases of property and equipment

(430,071)


(1,005,736)


(527,867)


(78,808)

 Purchases of intangible assets

(17,672)


(10,497)


(12,690)


(1,895)

 Proceeds from (payments for) investments

139,711


(14,487)


(38,280)


(5,715)

 (Payments for) proceeds from other investing activities

(214,308)


(2,038)


208


31

 Net cash used in investing activities

(522,340)


(1,032,758)


(578,629)


(86,387)









 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








 Proceeds from bank borrowings

33,623


650,952


18,860


2,816

 Repayment of bank borrowings

(30,300)


(65,570)


(43,275)


(6,461)

 Payments for finance lease

(241,709)


(102,073)


(75,145)


(11,219)

 Proceed from issuance of convertible promissory notes

-


1,592,627


-


-

 Payment for shares repurchase and cancellation

(1,701,807)


-


-


-

 Proceeds from (payments for) other financing activities 

52,418


137,968


(62,119)


(9,273)

 Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities

(1,887,775)


2,213,904


(161,679)


(24,137)









 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

(60,905)


(7,328)


48,962


7,310

 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(2,156,214)


1,656,417


251,365


37,528

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

7,177,704


1,708,473


3,364,890


502,365

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

5,021,490


3,364,890


3,616,255


539,893










View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vnet-reports-unaudited-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301614819.html

SOURCE VNET Group, Inc.

