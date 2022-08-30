THE LATINX HOUSE ANNOUNCES A LATINX-LEADER PACKED AGENDA OF PANELS, SPEAKERS, AND EVENTS FOR ITS INAUGURAL RAIZADO FESTIVAL

Appearances by Belinda, Congressman Joaquin Castro, Chef Grace Ramirez, Lupita Infante, Marianna Burelli, Harvey Guillén, Mabel Cadena, Leonor Varela, Ivana de Maria, Christopher Rivas, Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper, and hosted by Annie Gonzalez, Julissa Calderon and Mauro Castillo.

ASPEN, Colo., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raizado, The Latinx House Festival announced today its official programming lineup for the inaugural event taking place in Aspen, Colorado, August 30-September 1, 2022. Festival organizers, alongside its local Host Committee and National Advisory Committee of celebrity and philanthropy leaders, have developed a program that highlights the power, culture, and truth of the Latinx community within the United States and beyond. Highlights include flash talks, panels, intimate lounges, art exhibitions, live music, a late-night party at the Hotel Jerome, film screenings, and more, that uplift some of the biggest names and up-and-coming voices in the Latinx community.

Hosted by Annie Gonzalez (Gentefied, Vida, Shameless), Julissa Calderon (Gentefied, With Love, Buzzfeed's Pero Like), and Mauro Castillo (Encanto; "We Don't Talk About Bruno), Raizado will feature appearances by Belinda, Lupita Infante, Congressman Joaquin Castro, Chef Grace Ramirez, Marianna Burrelli, Harvey Guillen, Mabel Cadena, Leonor Varela, Ivana de Maria, Christopher Rivas, Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper, Aspen Mayor Torre, among others.

During the three-day dynamic day and nighttime programming festival attendees will:

WATCH: Screenings of Netflix's From Scratch and MSNBC's The Culture is Latina, the latter of which will include a panel featuring Culture is Latina roundtable stars Julissa Acra, Janel Martinez, and The Latinx House co- founder, Mónica Ramírez, and moderated by TODAY Show correspondent and NBC News on-air anchor Morgan Radford, and a preview of The Latinx House's first short film, "Elefanta," directed by Latinx House co-founder, Olga Segura, and centered on Latinx solidarity.

HEAR FROM: U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper , Representative Joaquin Castro , Aspen Mayor Torre , Colorado Governor Jared Polis , Blanca Uzeta O'Leary , Alex Sánchez, Crystal Echohawk , Dr. Carmen Rojas , Kayla Casteneda , Adrienne Masanares , Christina Soliz , Antonio Tijerino , and more who are dedicated to Raizado's mission of celebrating the contributions of the Latinx community across all their fields, and increasing the representation, opportunities, and investment they receive.

DANCE TO: Live musical performances by Raizado headliner Belinda, alongside Lupita Infante , DJ Ana Calderon, and a traditional Mariachi procession by the Campanas de America.

TASTE: A curated menu of food that explores the culinary complexity and richness of Latin American tradition, curated specially for Raizado by dedicated humanitarian, author, and celebrity Chef Grace Ramirez , and that will center around her signature style of storytelling from her own Latinx heritage, as well as Chefs Melissa Tung, Andres Vega , and Valerie Chang , with food sourced from local vendors around Aspen. Other celebrated Latinx Chefs and Restaurateurs who will be showing their support for Raizado include Chef Cesar Zapata , and Ani Meinhold .

SIP: Drinks from award winning bartender, mixologist, philanthropist, and pioneer, Lynette Marrero , for attendees to enjoy through the festivities.

Additional programming and experiences taking place during Raizado include:

Panels and talks curated by The Latinx House co-founders, activist Mónica Ramírez and producer Olga Segura , will bring together diverse groups of thought leaders that will think through topics like closing the wealth gap, democracy and disinformation ahead of the midterm elections, the the Latinx community's role in health equity, education, and climate justice, and the path forward on all fronts. curated by The Latinx House co-founders, activistand producer, will bring together diverse groups of thought leaders that will think through topics like closing the wealth gap, democracy and disinformation ahead of the midterm elections, the the Latinx community's role in health equity, education, and climate justice, and the path forward on all fronts.

The Icon Awards dinner to highlight the Icon Award winners for Culture, Truth and Power. Each of the honorees embodies these three key pillars, which are at the heart of The Latinx House's work. In addition to the Icon Awards, TLH will celebrate their inaugural Beacon and Reformer Award Winners.

Raizado Festival Encore: To conclude the festival, Raizado will offer an afternoon of programming on Thursday, September 1 that is free and open to the Aspen public in addition to festival goers. Encore programming hosted at the historic Hotel Jerome will include a special screening of UNIDAD, fireside chats with Ramirez and Editor-in-Chief of The Nation, Katrina van Heuvel and Fatima Goss Graves of The National Women's Law Center on allyship, and a sneak peak from The Latinx House's first ever short film, Elefanta.

Raizado, The Latinx House Festival sponsors include: Open Society Foundations, Ford Foundation, Marguerite Casey Foundation, P&G, Pop Culture Collaborative, Hotel Jerome, Luminate, The Schusterman Foundation, The Colorado Health Foundation, Warner Brothers Discovery, Netflix, Justice for Migrant Women, Way to Rise, Valiente Fund, Women's Foundation California, Hispanics in Philanthropy, AARP, Planned Parenthood, Disney, Known Holdings, Hewlett Foundation, and Acura, the official vehicle of Raizado.

"We are overjoyed by the incredible individuals who have raised their hand to be part of this inaugural Raizado, The Latinx House Festival. We are fortunate to have built a strong program, with input from the members of the Raizado Advisory and Host Committees. The program reflects the diversity and the promise of the Latinx community throughout the United States and Latin America. We look forward to gathering as a community to celebrate our strengths as we look towards a brighter future." said Mónica Ramírez, organizer, activist, and co-founder of The Latinx House.

Across the United States and launching soon in Mexico, The Latinx House continues to work to harness the cultural and political power of the Latinx community to create pivotal moments to find commonality in these spaces and to engage in opportunities to bring forth change. The Latinx House has built a vision for the Festival to create a clear and robust place to celebrate and contemplate Latinx politics, arts, and culture.

Raizado comes on the heels of successful events at The Sundance Film Festival , SXSW , and the Oscars .

About The Latinx House:

The Latinx House is a non-profit organization that brings together the Latinx community and its allies to discuss pressing societal issues and celebrate Latinx contributions to society. The organization creates physical and virtual gathering places for people who appreciate and support the Latinx community in film, entertainment, activism and beyond. They provide opportunities for networking, community building, education and engagement around Latinx issues, stories, art, and entertainment. For more information on The Latinx House, please visit www.thelatinxhouse.org.

