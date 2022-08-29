Hella Cocktail Co. Celebrates 10 Years of Flavor & Choice with Interactive Pop-Up

Hella Brings a New Immersive Experience to Brooklyn Where it All Began

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC-born and based Hella Cocktail Co. has been crafting bitters for ten years. As a toast to this milestone anniversary, consumers are invited to join the brand in celebrating with an interactive pop-up, open Thursday through Sunday from September 10th to October 1st, in Brooklyn, titled, "Cheers to 10 Bitter Years: A Flavor Exploration."

The initiative, held at 232 Varet St. in Brooklyn, will be a hands-on, elevated brand experience, designed to inspire confidence through knowledge by leading consumers on an immersive journey involving all 5 senses. The space can be explored alone or with an audio guide. The first element engages sight and sound with a walk through "the bartender's spice cabinet," where individuals will learn the origins of bitters, from its medicinal properties to its prominent place in cocktail culture today.

The set up takes attendees deeper with a participative "extraction wall" showcasing the process of making bitters, connecting in a new way with spices, fruits, and bitter roots through smell and touch. Consumers then put their newfound knowledge to the test by using the final sense to taste Hella's product range, from their flagship bitters to their innovative Bitters & Soda. Once they have made their way through the five senses, curious experience seekers can imbibe at the Non-Alcoholic Speakeasy.

"When Hella's founders started mixing up bitters in mason jars in their tiny Brooklyn apartment, flavor was their north star and ultimately guided them to their mission of creating an elevated experience that everyone could enjoy," said Alicia Hollinger, Director of Culture & Events at Hella Cocktail Co. "After ten years of carving out space for all in cocktail culture, we couldn't be more thrilled to open the doors to the most tangible culmination of those efforts. We can't wait for consumers to take this journey and gain deeper insight into the hella delicious flavors that enhance all of life's celebrations."

From novice to expert, cultivate confidence through curiosity and deepen knowledge of the fascinating world of bitters. Hella Cocktail Co. continuously strives to elevate cocktail and mocktail culture by way of celebration and inclusion. You are invited to celebrate 10 Bitter Years because we all know #BitterIsBetter.

To sign up and learn more about the immersive experience visit, https://hellacocktail.co/pages/hella-pop-up-2022. To learn more about Hella Cocktail Co. and their non-alcoholic beverage, bitters, and mixer options, visit Hellacocktail.co .

About Hella Cocktail Co.

Hella Cocktail Co. is a brand of botanically inspired mixers and beverages that offers daring tastes that elevate and expand cocktail culture for everyone. We are experi-mentors who serve "elevated choice" to these curious experience seekers. Our mission is to inspire confidence in the Hella Curious among us, so that they bring their authentic selves to the table. Because only Hella serves a curated portfolio of cocktailing options, is rooted in the pursuit of bold flavors, and values an inclusive community where all feel invited to gather around the table.

