HCI Equity Partners Promotes Lisa Costello to Chief Administrative Officer and Amy Stremmel to Chief Financial Officer

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle market private equity firm that partners with founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and B2B service companies, announced today the promotions of Lisa Costello to Chief Administrative Officer ("CAO"), a newly created position, and Managing Director, and Amy Stremmel to Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

Lisa Costello, CAO, joined HCI in 2004 and will continue to serve as the firm's Chief Compliance Officer. As CAO, she will lead HCI's administrative and compliance operations and play a key leadership role within the firm. Prior to this role, Lisa served as HCI's CFO for more than a decade and has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Washington Chapter of the Private Equity CFO Association for several years. Before joining HCI, Lisa was a senior accountant for The NHP Foundation and a senior auditor at CohnReznick.

Amy Stremmel, CFO, joined HCI in 2005, and has played an integral role on the finance team, managing the firm's accounting functions and assisting with SEC compliance and partnership reporting. As CFO, she will be an advisor to HCI's funds for transaction and tax related issues, lead the firm's partnership with Gen II Fund Services and continue working with the CAO on partnership reporting and compliance. Prior to joining HCI, Amy was a senior auditor at Ernst & Young.

Peggy Espejo, Finance Specialist, was also promoted to Office Manager, a newly created position, in addition to her responsibilities as part of the finance team. She has been with HCI since 2008.

"These promotions recognize Lisa, Amy and Peggy's significant and evolving contributions to the success of HCI," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "Each of these individuals embody our team's ethos and commitment to a "people-first" culture. We are thrilled to recognize their immense contributions, hard work and achievements during their long tenures with the firm."

Dan Dickinson, Managing Partner at HCI, added, "HCI is fortunate to have such committed team members like Lisa, Amy and Peggy. We know the firm's success is dependent on the quality of our people, and we look forward to their future contributions as HCI continues to grow."

