BuildDirect Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q2 2022 revenues of $24.1 million, up 0.03% year-over-year

Delivers positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million

Pro customer revenue increases to 82.6% of second quarter revenues,

up 6% quarter-over-quarter and up 21.9% year-over-year

BuildDirect reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company") a growing omnichannel building material retailer, today announced its financial results for the Second Quarter 2022 ("Q2 2022").

"I am pleased to report that BuildDirect continues to grow its Pro Customer base, increasing Pro revenue 6% quarter over quarter, and improving its overall profitability" said David Lazar, interim CEO of BuildDirect. "Our strategic execution is delivering value with revenues reaching $24.1 million, of which 82.6% are Pro-based. We also achieved positive adjusted EBITDA, largely due to our push to reallocate resources to Pro and drive acquisition synergies. Further, at the end of Q2 2022 and subsequent to quarter end, the Company made further cost reductions that will allow the Company to recognize approximately US $2 million in annualized operating expense savings. The cost reductions were primarily focused within the BuildDirect ecommerce business as the Company continues to shift its focus to the Pro market segment. Looking forward to the third quarter, we will continue to invest in the Pro market, extract financial and operational synergies from our acquisitions, and leverage our heavyweight omnichannel business model."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

USD$ (unless otherwise noted) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 % Change Q2 2021









Revenue $24.1 million $24.4 million -1.4 % $23.4 million Gross Profit $8.4 million $8.7 million -3.4 % $8.8 million Gross Margin 35 % 35.8 % -0.8 % 37.4 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $0.6 million $0.04 million 1195.5 % ($0.07) million











1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in the MD&A and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure below.

Q2 2022 Highlights

Q2 2022 revenues reaching $24.1 million , decreasing 1.4% quarter-over-quarter and increasing slightly year-over-year. The decrease QoQ is as a result in a change in strategy as part of which the Company is spending less on digital marketing and focusing more on the Pro business.

Q2 2022 Pro revenue reached $19.9 million , representing 82.6% of total revenue at the quarter end. Pro revenues grew 6% quarter-over-quarter and 21.9% year-over-year due to increased strategic focus on driving Pro market share.

Gross profit at $8.4 million in Q2 2022, a decrease of 3.4% over the previous quarter, and 3.8% year-over-year

Gross margin in Q2 2022 decreased slightly by 80bps to 35% compared to Q1 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2022 reached $0.6 million . BuildDirect achieved improvements in the adjusted EBITDA primarily by reallocating resources to the Pro market.

In June 2022 , the Company closed a secured debt financing pursuant to which it issued, via its wholly owned subsidiary BuildDirect Operations Limited, secured notes to Pelecanus Investments Ltd., Lyra Growth Partners Inc., and Beedie Investments Ltd. in an aggregated amount of US $1.5 million .

Actual results may differ materially from BuildDirect's financial outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

BuildDirect's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are available on the Company's website at www.BuildDirect.com . and on the Company's SEDAR profile available at www.sedar.com.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

BuildDirect will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:30 pm EDT on Monday, August 29, 2022. To access the telephonic version of the conference call, participants can dial (888) 664-6392 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8659. Upon entering the confirmation ID: 01990687, participants will be entered directly into the conference.

Alternatively, the webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation

Among other things, BuildDirect will discuss long-term financial outlook on the conference call and webcast, and related materials will be made available on the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation. Investors should carefully review the factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties included in such related materials concerning such long-term financial outlook.

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 8:59 pm EDT on September 5, 2022. The audio replay will be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) with entry code: 990687#. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations, and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering, and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the impact of resource reallocation, growth in BuildDirect's Pro customer base and continued investment in and strategic focus on the Pro customer market, annualized operating expense savings and the impact of cost reductions, financial and operational synergies from BuildDirect's acquisitions, overall profitability and improvement thereof, BuildDirect's heavyweight omnichannel business model and the maintenance of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, inflation, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations, retention of key personnel and changes in general economic, business and political conditions and other factors referenced under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our MD&A. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Reference is made in this press release to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are commonly used by investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance and are employed by the Company to measure its operating and economic performance and to assist in business decision-making. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information reported under IFRS. Refer also to appendix tables, "Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights" and "Q2 2022 Highlights" of this press release as well as our Management's Discussion and Analysis for definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS measures.

Contact Information:

Ethan Rudin, CFO

BuildDirect IR

1-778-382-7748

ir@builddirect.coms

NON-IFRS MEASURES

We define EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA removes fair value adjustment of convertible debt and warrants, fair value adjustment of inventory, restructuring expenses, non-recurring bad debt expense, foreign exchange gains and losses, and share-based compensation items from EBITDA. We are presenting these measures because we believe that our current and potential investors, and many analysts, use them to assess our current and future operating results and to make investment decisions. Management uses these measures in managing the business and making decisions. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not intended as substitutes for IFRS measures.



For the three months ended

June 30 For the six months ended

June 30 Adjusted EBITDA 2022 2021 2022 2021









Gain (Loss for the period) (597,149) (8,943,125) (2,318,957) (13,600,457) Income tax expense 212,575 467,304 425,150 809,506 Depreciation and amortization 1,018,492 757,706 2,026,042 1,951,243 Interest 462,879 483,489 883,569 1,261,587 EBITDA 1,096,797 (7,234,626) 1,015,804 (9,578,121)









EBITDA adjustments









Stock-based compensation 97,635 954,574 195,270 1,053,830

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (510,131) 48,639 67,583 88,164

Fair value adjustment of convertible debt and warrants (65,400) 5,089,253 (749,382) 6,419,629

Impact of fair value adjustment of Inventory in acquisition1 - - 137,400 528,552

Significant bad debt expense2 - - - 257,891

Finance costs3 - 1,070,093 - 1,070,093













Adjusted EBITDA 618,901 (72,067) 666,674 (159,962)

Adjusted EBITDA % 3 % 0 % 1 % 0 %













1 The adjustment for the impact of the fair value of FloorSource & Superb inventory relates to the impact on normal selling profit from the fact that IFRS requires that the inventory be recorded at fair value on acquisition and not at FloorSource and Superb's historical cost. Earnings are impacted as this inventory was sold in the period. 2 The adjustment is a non-recurring activity, relating to a provision for an advance made to a former employee, which was deemed uncollectible in 2021. 3 The adjustment relates to agents' commission and certain expenses of the private placement offering totalling CDN $1,326,273 in 2021.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



June 30, December 31,

2022 2021





Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,366,540 $ 1,716,986 Short-term investments 118,000 118,000 Trade and other receivables (note 4) 5,246,213 4,420,994 Advances to vendors 1,782,489 1,979,061 Inventories (note 5) 7,533,137 7,452,570 Prepaid materials, expenses and deposits 893,078 424,137 Total current assets 17,939,457 16,111,748 Non-current assets:



Property and equipment (note 6) 590,883 599,232 Intangible assets (note 7) 11,224,266 12,650,528 Right-of-use assets (note 8) 4,152,996 4,305,647 Non-current advances to vendors 467,198 1,141,805 Goodwill 4,280,165 4,280,165 Deferred tax asset (note 18) 364,329 364,329 Total Assets $ 39,019,294 $ 39,453,454





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)









Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9) $ 8,132,819 $ 7,619,937 Income taxes payable (150,431) 735,420 Current portion of lease liabilities (note 10) 1,392,642 1,286,775 Deferred revenue (note 11) 1,967,122 2,460,498 Loan payable (note 12) 8,406,047 3,828,971 Current portion of promissory note (note 14) 1,037,906 1,021,161 Current portion of deferred consideration payable 1,894,682 2,484,571

22,680,787 19,437,333 Non-current liabilities



Deferred consideration payable 611,537 553,732 Lease liabilities (note 10) 3,593,163 3,929,806 Warrants (note 13) 73,708 823,090 Promissory note (note 14) 2,860,593 3,386,300





Shareholders' equity (deficiency):



Share capital (note 15) 119,075,245 119,075,245 Share based payment reserve 11,050,238 10,854,968 Deficit (120,925,977) (118,607,020)

9,199,506 11,323,193 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 39,019,294 $ 39,453,454

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



For the three months ended June 30 For the six months ended June 30

2022 2021 2022 2021









Revenue (note 16) $ 24,052,309 $ 23,407,028 $ 48,448,385 $ 44,294,065









Cost of goods sold (note 5) 15,627,205 14,653,267 31,298,885 28,155,499









Gross Profit 8,425,104 8,753,761 17,149,500 16,138,566









Operating expenses:







Fulfillment costs 1,952,198 2,370,310 4,099,036 4,480,310 Selling and marketing 1,908,436 2,664,954 4,227,982 5,391,244 Administration 3,683,470 4,270,977 7,717,821 7,542,240 Research and development 416,205 517,191 883,598 825,563 Depreciation and amortization 1,018,492 757,706 2,026,042 1,951,243

8,978,801 10,581,138 18,954,479 20,190,600









Loss from operations (553,697) (1,827,378) (1,804,979) (4,052,034)









Other income (expense):







Interest income 15,383 18,768 30,646 40,270 Interest expense (478,262) (502,257) (914,215) (1,301,857) Finance costs (note 3) - (1,070,093) - (1,070,093) Rental income 56,471 43,030 112,942 100,556 Fair value adjustment of convertible debt and warrants (note 13) 65,400 (5,089,253) 749,382 (6,419,629) Foreign exchange gain 510,131 (48,639) (67,583) (88,164)

169,123 (6,648,444) (88,828) (8,738,917)









Loss before income taxes (384,574) (8,475,821) (1,893,807) (12,790,951)









Income tax expense (212,575) (467,304) (425,150) (809,506)









Total loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (597,149) $ (8,943,125) $ (2,318,957) $ (13,600,457)









Loss per share:







Basic and diluted loss per share

(note 21) (0.02) (0.40) (0.08) (0.61)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in United States dollars)



For the three months ended June 30 For the six months ended June 30

2022 2021 (note 2) 2022 2021 (note 2)









Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities:







Loss for the period $ (597,149) $ (8,943,129) $ (2,318,957) $ (13,600,461) Add (deduct) adjustments and items not affecting cash:







Depreciation 1,018,493 757,705 2,026,043 1,951,243 Income tax expense 212,575 467,304 425,150 809,506 Stock-based compensation expense 97,635 954,574 195,270 1,053,830 Other interest and finance cost 403,592 475,856 762,982 1,165,845 Interest paid on leases 74,669 104,328 151,234 213,943 Interest earned on lease receivables and other (15,383) (18,768) (30,646) (40,270) Fair value adjustment on convertible debt and warrants (65,400) 5,089,253 (749,382) 6,419,629 Finance costs - 1,070,093 - 1,070,093 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (151,697) 56,377 (61,807) 103,978

977,335 13,593 399,886 (852,664)









Interest paid (234,720) (541,547) (488,234) (1,077,237) Income taxes paid (1,311,000) - (1,311,000) - Changes in non-cash operating working capital:







Trade and other receivables (1,351,843) (227,329) (944,493) (247,949) Inventories (52,130) (72,806) (80,567) (394,318) Prepaid materials, expenses and deposits 99,101 (96,511) (468,941) 149,790 Advances to vendors (294,291) (505,799) 871,179 (959,620) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,216,345) 1,174,567 512,882 1,887,847 Deferred revenue (224,298) 233,770 (493,376) 1,590,797 Total operating activities (3,608,191) (20,062) (2,002,664) 96,646









Investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (12,442) (25,129) (15,453) (28,649) Principal received on lease receivables 60,306 55,134 119,275 109,046 Total investing activities 47,864 30,005 103,822 80,397









Financing activities:







Subscription receipts proceeds - 16,177,384 - 16,177,384 Restricted cash related to subscription receipts - (15,107,291) - (15,107,291) Subscription receipts issuance costs - (1,070,093) - (1,070,093) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 10,168 - 10,168 Principal lease payments (334,352) (228,899) (654,104) (510,382) Loan repayment - - - (114,382) Promissory note repayment (311,250) - (622,500) - Deferred consideration repayment - - (675,000) - Loan proceeds 1,500,000 - 4,500,000 - Total financing activities 854,398 (218,731) 2,548,396 (614,596)









Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,705,929) (208,788) 649,554 (437,553) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 5,072,469 5,187,746 1,716,986 5,416,511 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,366,540 $ 4,978,958 $ 2,366,540 $ 4,978,958

