A quest on SKYPlay, the easiest P2E and NFT platform - Part. 2

#Keyword 2 - Advanced tokenomics in the brand catchphrase, FUEL

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYPlay introduces its brand catchphrase, FUEL to please everyone while raising the value of token in these 3 directions, "sustainable," "fair," and "attractive".

FUEL, which pledges to maintain Fun, Utility, and Easy content while keeping the platform's Liquidity intact.

Polygon(MATIC), which SKYPlay chose as its main net for a platform's steady liquidity, is an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain with benefits of scalability, low fees, and quick transmission speed. Following the Terra crisis, it was accepted by multinational corporations, and Meta will also launch Polygon and Ethereum-based NFTs on Facebook and Instagram.

As for the SKP, the governance token of SKYPlay platform, shows steady growth after its initial offering at MEXC in this May.

#Keyword 3 - Engagement, Connection, and Expansion

Since the first formal community launch in April, SKYPlay has focused on resurrecting the regional community in Southeast Asia where P2E game users are concentrated, and it reached 200K members, the 'hard to reach' ceiling of Telegram groups in July even before the start of games and services.

All participants in Coin Grid's global pre-booking, which began on the 11th of this month, are given a variety of game characters that are the top picks from the poll on SKYPlay's official community which had taken place last month.

Through a planned community operation in connection with the platform beta release, SKYPlay will enhance and increase the involvement of SKYPlayan(the community members). Additionally, SKYPlay expands its impact in the global market by attracting foreign investment and displaying advertisements in Times Square in New York.

Web 3.0 is slowly becoming a part of everyday life. Recent NFT projects in traditional art and re-creation of past art history sites in metaverse reflects conservative traditional art industry is also adapting to changes.

Let's keep an eye on SKYPlay with its P2E games as well as its aspiration to be the leader of Web 3.0.

SKYPlay

SKYPlay will offer a rich variety of lifestyle content including easy P2E games, sports, education, music, and art-all of which will be provided through an easy NFT business platform optimized for mobile UI/UX.

SKYPlay will offer a bigger and better space than a simple portal, encouraging users and service providers to grow and thrive within an easy-to-use, reliable, and trustworthy ecosystem.

