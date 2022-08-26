Maytag Launches First Laundry Pair Engineered for Homes with Pets

The new Maytag® Pet Pro System, designed to visibly remove pet hair, helps pet owners conquer pet hair like a pro

The washer with a built-in Pet Pro Filter removes 5x more pet hair1 while the XL lint trap in the dryer traps and removes loads of pet hair

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytag knows pets bring so much to their owners' lives…and to their floors, bedding, furniture, clothes and rugs. The shedding can get out of control, forcing owners to spend extra time dealing with pet hair.

A recent survey2 among 2,000 U.S. pet owners revealed just how much they love their pets. On average, respondents take over 400 pictures of their furry friends every year with a third of them having more photos of their pets on their phones than of their kids or partner2. While the photos capture the love, they don't capture the shedding in real life. Nearly 60% of the pet owners agree that shedding pet hair is a problem (59%) and they are spending more time and energy cleaning up pet hair than they want to - averaging about four hours a week (57%)2.

To help alleviate the problem of pet hair at home, Maytag today announced the Maytag® Pet Pro System – a new laundry pair designed to visibly remove pet hair. The Maytag® Pet Pro System works as a complete laundry solution to help pet parents tackle the burden of pet hair. In the washer, the Pet Pro option unleashes additional water and a deep rinse to activate the Pet Pro Filter, the industry's first pet hair filter in the washer, removing 5X more pet hair1 from clothes. In the dryer, the Pet Pro option lifts and traps loads of pet hair with an XL lint trap.

When it comes to pet hair, Maytag found that 53% of pet parents' current laundry routine requires multiple steps with nearly 50% even going to a laundromat to avoid using their machines at home2. The new Maytag® Pet Pro System eliminates the need for those extra steps to help save time and reduce stress.

"We recognize the majority of pet owners struggle with pet hair," said Lauren Bigger, Maytag Senior Brand Manager. "As a pet parent, I'm personally thrilled to see a laundry solution to help manage the daily challenge of pet hair. And professionally, we're incredibly excited to deliver the first laundry pair that is engineered for homes with pets so consumers can conquer pet hair like a pro."

The Maytag® Pet Pro System comes in both white and the new Volcano Black finish and is designed with key features, including:

Pet Pro option in washer: Unleashes additional water and a deep rinse to activate the Pet Pro Filter, which lifts and captures pet hair from clothes. Once removed, pet hair is caught in the built-in Pet Pro Filter for a clean you can see.

Deep Fill option in washer: Provides extra water working with robust wash action to saturate loads, loosen stains and help soak away tough messes.

Built-in water faucet in washer: Rinses, spot treats or soaks clothes right in the washer - no extra steps needed. After three hours, the water drains, leaving clothes ready for the wash cycle.

Pet Pro option in dryer: Uses a no-heat, extended dry time to lift pet hair from clothes and capture it in the XL lint trap.

Steam-enhanced dryer: Harnesses the power of steam to help prevent wrinkles and refresh clothes.

Wrinkle Prevent option in dryer: Tumbles clothes for up to 150 minutes after the cycle ends to help prevent wrinkles from forming.

The Maytag® Pet Pro System is now available for pre-order on Maytag.com/pets . Starting September 27, the Maytag® Pet Pro System will also be available on Lowes.com and exclusively in-store at Lowe's beginning in October.

Survey Findings2

85% of pet parents sweep or vacuum their floors or furniture at least twice a week because of their pet's hair.

Nearly half of the respondents (45%) said their pet sleeps in the bed with them.

Nearly a quarter of respondents said they wash their bedding at least once a week due to pet hair.

A quarter of respondents have shown their pet love by throwing them a party, and the same percentage aren't afraid to allow their pet to smooch them on the mouth. Further, one in six have even gotten a tattoo of their furry friend.

About Maytag Brand

For more than 100 years, Maytag has engineered powerful and dependable kitchen and laundry appliances to tackle the burden of household chores. Maytag brand's wide range of products- including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, ovens and front and top load washers and dryers - are built to do the dirty work and designed to provide the performance you need to get the job done. In 2014, Maytag introduced the Maytag Man – the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. For more information, visit Maytag.com.

1 Comparing Normal cycle with Pet Pro Filter and option to cycle using traditional agitator without Pet Pro Filter and option. Results will vary based on fabric and type of pet hair.

2 Data from a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Maytag from July 26 to August 2, 2022, with a panel of 2,000 dog and cat owners.

