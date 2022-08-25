Spirion Recognized in Eight Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports

Company's Data Governance Solutions Tracked Across Two Different Technology Categories

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirion , a pioneer in sensitive data governance, today announced its inclusion in eight 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle reports. The analyst firm tracked Spirion's data governance solutions across two different technology categories in this year's Hype Cycle reports, including Data Discovery and Management and Data Classification. Accurate data discovery and classification are step one precursors for any effective sensitive data security or privacy initiative.

Spirion was included as a Sample Vendor in the following 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle reports:

Hype Cycle for Data Security, 2022





Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2022





Hype Cycle for Cyber Risk Management, 2022





Hype Cycle for Data Management, 2022





Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2022





Hype Cycle for Data and Analytics Programs and Practices, 2022





Hype Cycle for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2022





Hype Cycle for Finance Data and Analytics Governance, 2022

Gartner Hype Cycles are an annual series of reports that provide a graphical representation of the maturity and adoption of more than 100 new technologies and applications. CIOs widely use Hype Cycles to guide enterprise decisions around new technology adoption and IT spend.

In the recent Hype Cycle™ for Privacy, 2022 report, Gartner® suggests: "Leaders with privacy responsibilities must guide their organization to make strategic investments in technology to support a scalable approach to privacy that balances innovation with the need to satisfy regulatory requirements."1

"To us, our inclusion in eight Gartner Hype Cycles across two different technology categories exemplify the foundational role that data discovery and classification play as step one for a growing range of data security, privacy and governance initiatives," stated Kevin Coppins, Spirion President and CEO. "Many other data classification solutions rely on machine learning or artificial intelligence algorithms to classify data that require ongoing training, which inherently limit their accuracy. Spirion is proud of the unrivaled 98.5% accuracy of our battlefield-tested data discovery and classification capabilities that underly our Sensitive Data Platform, out-of-the-box."

About Spirion

Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.

