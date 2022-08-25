Renowned Real Estate Icon, John McMonigle, Continues to Expand agentinc

McMonigle's agent-centric brokerage offers more financial incentives for agents

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John McMonigle, leader of the Wall Street Journal's five-time #1 Real Estate Team in the World, continues to expand agentinc across the U.S., offering a multitude of progressive financial incentives to agents. As one of the world's top real estate agents, McMonigle built a platform that places agents first through stock awards, ground floor shareholder opportunities, an industry low cap, and a 7-tier Revenue Share Program.

"As an agent, I know how frustrating it is to throw away hard earned pay to your brokerage without gaining anything in return," says John McMonigle, founder of agentinc. "We rebuilt the brokerage model to put more money in our agents' pockets, as well as set them up for retirement by creating potentially lucrative passive income streams through stock ownership and recruitment."

agentinc also offers agents an advanced tech stack, app, and integrated lead-gen software to streamline business operations and generate additional listing opportunities.

"Ask any agent and they'll tell you they struggle with a solid work/life balance," says McMonigle. "We give our agents all the tools and passive income streams they need for success, and we also give them the ability to enjoy their success. Our lead-gen software and tech stack cut hours from the work week, reducing stress and paving the way towards a healthy, balanced lifestyle."

agentinc also offers an award-winning, full service marketing company, Agentinc Media, to assist agents with high-impact campaigns and personal brand development.

"Marketing is what made me number one in the world. So, I put together a team of brilliant creatives to elevate our agents and give them the upper-hand," says McMonigle. "The agentinc concept is simple—we actually care about our agents' success because they're the shareholders. Throw in additional financial incentives that literally no other brokerage can compete with, and agentinc is the easy choice for a lucrative future in real estate."

