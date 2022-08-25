Jeanette Rice Joins Embrey to Lead Multifamily Research

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeanette Rice, one of the country's leading multifamily economists, is returning to Embrey as a research consultant. Rice and Embrey will collaborate to release quarterly market reports, including high-level capital and property market analysis, for the multifamily industry.

"Jeanette's extensive industry experience and knowledge will support Embrey's continued growth," said Garrett Karam, Embrey's Chief Investment Officer. "Her research, insights and predictions into the economic and capital market landscapes on a national, metro and submarket level serve as a great resource for multifamily professionals and investors."

Rice comes from CBRE, the largest multifamily debt and equity intermediary in the United States, where she served as Americas Head of Multifamily Research. Rice began her career in the multifamily sector, including leading market research for Embrey. Following Embrey, she held research leadership positions with HFF (now part of JLL), Lend Lease Real Estate Investments, Crescent Real Estate Equities and Verde Realty. Throughout her 40-year career, she has been active in many professional organizations, including the National Multifamily Housing Council, and currently is on the Executive Council of TCU Center for Real Estate.

"It's exciting to be associated with Embrey again. Since working with the organization at the beginning of my career I've watched and admired them. They make smart decisions that have led to continued success over the decades. I look forward to contributing my extensive knowledge of the multifamily sector and successful research structures to enhance Embrey's success," said Rice.

Rice earned a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Washington and a master's degree in urban geography from Queen's University in Canada. She also completed two years of graduate coursework in urban geography at The University of Chicago.

Reports can be found at EmbreyDC.com beginning September 2022.

