D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. Issues a Voluntary Recall on Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies with a Best By Date of 21FEB2023 Due to Possible Foreign Object Contamination.

Consumer Contact:

888-480-1988

YORK, Pa., Aug 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies because they may contain metal. The product comes in a clear plastic jug formed to a bear shape. The recall affects only the following Best By Date, Lot Numbers, and time stamps, printed on the back side of the bear jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.

Best By Date : 21FEB2023 UPC code :

Jug Lot Numbers : Y052722

Case Lot Number : Y052722 085239817698

Time Stamp: From 15:00 to 23:00

The products were distributed to Target stores nationwide. No other lots or products are affected.

The recall was initiated when metal (wire) was found inside a portion of the cookies. Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8am to 5pm EST.

