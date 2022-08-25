CSG Systems International Approves Quarterly Dividend

DENVER, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its Board of Directors approved the Company's quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.265 per share of common stock to be paid on Sept. 29, 2022 for shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 16, 2022.

CSG is a leader in innovative customer engagement, revenue management and payments solutions that make ordinary customer experiences extraordinary. Our cloud-first architecture and customer-obsessed mindset help companies around the world launch new digital services, expand into new markets, and create dynamic experiences that capture new customers and build brand loyalty. For 40 years, CSG's technologies and people have helped some of the world's most recognizable brands solve their toughest business challenges and evolve to meet the demands of today's digital economy with future-ready solutions that drive exceptional customer experiences. With 5,000 employees in over 20 countries, CSG is the trusted technology provider for leading global brands in telecommunications, retail, financial services, and healthcare. Our solutions deliver real world outcomes to more than 900 customers in over 120 countries.

