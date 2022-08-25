110 Grill® Partners with Providence Friars Guard Jared Bynum

Modern American Restaurant Brand Selects Professional Scorer Bynum for First Providence Market Partnership

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 110 Grill®, the fastest growing allergy-friendly restaurant brand in the Northeast, is now partnered with Providence College graduate student and Providence Friars' Point Guard Jared Bynum. Entering his third season with the Friars, Bynum is known as a scorer that fuels wins. This new alliance marks the first Providence market athlete partnership for the modern American restaurant brand.

Jared Bynum, point guard, Providence Friars Partners with 110 Grill® (PRNewswire)

"Whether gearing up for game time or in the off season I'm always looking for a meal that fuels me," said Jared Bynum, point guard, Providence Friars. "110 Grill gives me tons of tasty options including my personal favorite, the Cuban Swordfish! This is my first NIL partnership in Providence and I'm looking forward to what we'll accomplish together."

The defending Big East Conference regular season champions, the Providence Friars men's basketball team represents Providence College in NCAA Division I competition. They were a founding member of the original Big East Conference from 1979 until 2013, and are now a member of the current Big East Conference. Bynum is a 5-8, 150-pound Point Guard from Rockville, MD.

With a commitment to allergy awareness , 110 Grill® offers all patrons, including those visiting its Providence area locations, modern American cuisine to be enjoyed in a spacious dining area or at its expansive bar area. 110 Grill® features a unique menu ranging from steaks to salads to burgers and sandwiches, but notably, the entire menu can be made to gluten free.

About 110 Grill®

110 Grill® is the fastest growing restaurant brand in New England. With more than 30 locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, 110 Grill is recognized as one of the top allergy-friendly restaurant brands in the United States by AllergyEats and the best Gluten Free Multi-Unit Restaurant by New Hampshire Magazine. Headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, and established in 2014, 110 Grill is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies. https://www.110grill.com/ .

110 Grill Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 110 Grill