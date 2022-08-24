Mesmerize Expands Reach in Retail Pharmacies with PharmaSmart® Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesmerize (www.mesmerize.com), a prominent media company specializing in patient education at the point of care, is pleased to announce a new partnership with PharmaSmart®. PharmaSmart is a leading health kiosk company that provides clinical-grade patient screening, mobile app integration, and deep customization to support retail brands, drive enterprise digital health strategies, and deliver the tools and data pharmacists need to practice at the top of their license.

The partnership will allow Mesmerize clients to connect with consumers on their healthcare journey while they are in a health-focused retail environment. PharmaSmart's public-use biometric kiosks offer a full suite of consumer engagement and digital media capabilities, presenting advertisers with a unique opportunity to capitalize on a captive and targeted audience while also impacting passing foot-traffic. Advertising opportunities expose shoppers to branded messaging while they are filling prescriptions, browsing for health products, walking by the pharmacy area, or using the PharmaSmart kiosk.

"Mesmerize is excited to partner with PharmaSmart to expand its reach in retail pharmacies and on biometric kiosks, offering advertisers another means of reaching health-conscious consumers along their healthcare journey and at the point of purchase," said Craig Mait, Mesmerize President & Chief Revenue Officer. Mait added, "PharmaSmart has positioned itself at the cutting edge of pharmacy clinical services, and we are excited to partner with them to transform the consumer healthcare experience."

"Mesmerize stands out as a leader in point-of-sale health education," said Josh Sarkis, PharmaSmart Chief Strategy Officer. "Working with Mesmerize, we will connect PharmaSmart users with valuable health and wellness information and offer brands high impact point of care campaigns. This will deliver value to brands and consumers, and additional ROI for our retail clients."

The partnership currently includes digital advertising capabilities in the US Northeast, with plans to expand into additional leading pharmacy chains across the U.S. in 2023.

ABOUT MESMERIZE

Mesmerize specializes in patient education at the point of care. Mesmerize provides targeted educational materials including digital and static wallboards, literature distribution, and branded medical essentials to patients and caregivers in waiting rooms, exam rooms, and other high traffic areas of doctors' offices, community-based organizations, AIDS service organizations, and independent and chain pharmacies. For more information, please visit www.mesmerize.com.

ABOUT PHARMASMART

PharmaSmart® is North America's most trusted, most advanced, and fastest growing health kiosk company. PharmaSmart®, headquartered in Rochester, NY, currently serves more than 7,000 locations, including retail pharmacies, major worksites, military bases, University Schools of Pharmacy, hospitals and medical clinics. PharmaSmart's Health IT database currently houses data on more than 100 million biometric screening sessions. For more information visit the company's website at www.pharmasmart.com.

