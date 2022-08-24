Ground-breaking Trial on the Benefits of Psilocybin Therapy for Alcohol Dependence Published by B.More Principal Investigator, Michael Bogenschutz

Clinical trial results published in JAMA Psychiatry show reduction in alcohol consumption by an average of 83% among heavy drinkers following two doses of psilocybin combined with psychotherapy

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B.More Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of psychedelic medicines for substance abuse disorders, is proud to announce that its Principal Investigator, Michael Bogenschutz, MD, of NYU Grossman School of Medicine, has published the first placebo-controlled trial exploring the treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) with psilocybin.

The trial, which involved 93 participants diagnosed with AUD, demonstrated that those who received two doses of psilocybin had an 83% average reduction in alcohol consumption within an eight-month period from the start of the trial compared with a 51% average reduction in alcohol consumption among those who received an antihistamine as placebo. In addition, 25% of those who received psilocybin stopped drinking entirely compared with 9% of those in the placebo group. All trial participants received standardized psychotherapy.

The trial's impressive findings set the stage for a Bogenschutz led Phase 2b clinical trial planned by B.More for later this year.

According to Dr. Bogenschutz, the study's senior author and Director of the NYU Langone Center for Psychedelic Medicine, "The positive findings of our trial provide significant encouragement regarding the potential of psilocybin therapy as a safe and effective method of treatment for alcohol use disorder, a condition which affects 14.5 million Americans over the age of 12. With B.More's Phase 2b clinical trial planned for later this year, I am looking forward to further investigating the lifechanging potential of psilocybin as a treatment for AUD."

B.More's Phase 2b, multicenter, randomized, double blind, active placebo-controlled trial will examine the efficacy and safety of psilocybin for the treatment of moderate to severe AUD.

"Congratulations to the team at NYU Langone on these exciting results", said Carey Turnbull, Co-founder and CEO of B.More. "B.More's psilocybin AUD Phase 2b clinical trial will be one of the largest psychedelic trials ever undertaken and we are thrilled to have Michael Bogenschutz leading that work as our Principal Investigator. The findings of his latest study further bolster our belief in the life-altering potential of psilocybin as a treatment for those struggling with alcohol use disorder."

About B.More

Founded in 2017 by Carey and Claudia Turnbull, B.More is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to develop better treatment options for those struggling with alcohol use disorder and other substance use disorders. Named after Claudia Turnbull's brother, Brett Moore, who died of a drug overdose 50 years ago, B.More is focused on the development and commercialization of psychedelic medicines that offer the potential to dramatically improve the lives of those for whom current treatment options have not proved effective. With a long history of partnership with researchers at the NYU School of Medicine, B.More is advancing clinical research to help these individuals and their loved ones live a better tomorrow.

