Cookie Co. Expands in Southern California Opening Beaumont Location

Bringing gourmet cookies made locally closer to more raving fans in the Inland Empire,

Cookie Co. will open in Beaumont August 26th

REDLANDS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookie Co. is practically a household name in the Inland Empire, while raving fans are known to drive hours from various counties to stock up on their favorite cookies. The Beaumont location will open its doors Friday, August 26th to serve Cookie Co.'s signature cookies made with real eggs, real butter, and real sugar to loyal patrons from near or far. The Beaumont location is located at 1545 E. 2nd Street, Suite 500 within The Gateway shopping center, with the cookie line-up for the grand opening weekend to include Frosted Sugar, Raspberry Cheesecake, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and Cookie Co.'s signature Chocolate Chip. This is the fourth location for Cookie Co. to open in Southern California, following the opening of their Temecula location earlier this month. The next Cookie Co. destination to open will be Yucaipa, California with details to be released in the upcoming weeks.

"We've been diligent about maintaining quality as we expand, which is of the utmost importance to us. There has been such high demand in the Beaumont area, so this was the right choice for us when it came to selecting our next Southern California location. " -Elise Thomas, Co-Founder, Cookie Co.

About Cookie Co:

Gourmet cookies, made locally. Founded in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, Cookie Co. began as a labor of love, offering the simplest of comfort foods – fresh baked cookies. Baked right at home with curbside pick-up in their driveway, Founders Elise and Matt Thomas discovered peace in providing an experience that reminded them of hopeful childhood memories. Opening the first location in August 2020 in Redlands, California, Cookie Co. is known for its signature cookies which are proprietary to the company. Cookie Co. has thrived thanks to raving fans across the community and is now available as a franchise. Interested franchise partners can learn more by contacting: franchise@cookieco.com.

Contact: Paula Steurer

Sterling Public Relations

Direct: 949. 200. 6566

Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

