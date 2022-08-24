Blue Bite Named an NFC Forum 2022 Innovation Award Winner for Most Innovative Use of NFC Technology

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Bite, part of Markem-Imaje and Dover (NYSE: DOV), and a global leader in connected products technology, was recently named an NFC Forum 2022 Innovation Award winner for "Most Innovative Use of NFC."

Blue Bite's winning program was part of a tech-led re-imagination of a global online commerce company that resulted in a 90% customer satisfaction rate on authenticated transactions. In collaboration with Blue Bite, the company introduced an authenticity guarantee, as well as an innovative NFC-powered program that assures the authenticity of purchases, including refurbished items, dramatically improving the transaction experience for consumers and sellers.

"Our goal is to transform how brands connect with consumers using physical products," said Blue Bite's Co-Founder and Managing Director, Mikhail Damiani. "Blue Bite's authentication experience utilizes NFC tags to deliver increased safety, trust and transparency to consumers, providing them with peace of mind and serving as an incentive for them to scan. As consumers become more accustomed to interacting via scanning products, it opens the door for brands to offer additional value through personalized storytelling, product commerce, circularity and sustainability."

In addition to utilizing NFC tags, Blue Bite unlocks the potential of physical products by empowering brands to build dynamic digital consumer experiences and channel them through physical items using connecting technologies like QR codes and Shadowfencing™.

The NFC Forum Innovation Awards support and recognize the development and deployment of innovative and exemplary NFC products, services and applications, with a focus on improving people's lives through contactless technology.

Blue Bite has also been recognized by dotCOMM Awards, receiving a Platinum Award for Mobile/Apps: Use of QR Code. dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry as it transforms how we market and communicate products and services.

About Blue Bite:

The world's leading connected products platform, Blue Bite empowers brands to open a new two-way, interactive digital communication channel with consumers through the simple scan of a QR code or NFC tag. The patented Blue Bite Experience Suite™ allows brands to create and deliver personalized mobile experiences at scale using an intuitive, brand-managed software platform. Blue Bite's dynamic and contextual ability to update messaging in real time throughout the product lifecycle delivers an unprecedented experience that builds consumer engagement and loyalty, uncovers actionable insights, accelerates sales, reduces churn, and provides product authentication and traceability. Founded in 2007, Blue Bite is a leading brand of Markem-Imaje®, a global product identification and traceability solutions leader. Visit www.bluebite.com for further information.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

