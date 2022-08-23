Pollard Banknote Welcomes You to 'Flavortown' as Guy Fieri Joins its Licensed Game Portfolio

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pollard Banknote Limited (TSX: PBL) ("Pollard Banknote") is excited to announce that Guy Fieri, Emmy Award-winning television host and one of the world's most iconic culinary stars, has joined its portfolio of licensed games for use on printed instant tickets.

Pollard Banknote Limited Logo (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited) (PRNewswire)

Chef, restaurateur, and New York Times bestselling author Guy Fieri is truly one of a kind. He is globally adored for his love of food and his deep appreciation for the hardworking people in the restaurant industry, and, in 2019, the dynamic TV show host received a coveted star on the celebrated Hollywood Walk of Fame. Additionally, Guy and his team at Knuckle Sandwich, LLC have created a thriving food and beverage empire. His most recent creation is Flavortown Kitchen, a 175-location delivery-only restaurant brand which offers Guy's real-deal flavors to complement his 80+ scratch kitchen restaurant concepts worldwide.

In February of 2022, the Mayor of Flavortown made his first-ever half-time commercial appearance during Super Bowl LVI, which had an estimated audience of over 208 million viewers and helped to propel his popularity to new heights. With his signature style and over 6.6 million followers across various social media platforms, Guy Fieri has established a wholesome brand that prioritizes food, fun, and philanthropy, providing an excellent fit with the lottery industry, and instant tickets, in particular.

"Pollard Banknote strives to deliver entertaining, exciting, and diverse brands to our lottery clients, and we are confident that the endless possibilities presented by Guy Fieri instant tickets, in terms of both art design and prizing, will be well received," said Brad Thompson, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pollard Banknote. "Guy Fieri's instantly recognizable persona, coupled with his extensive philanthropic endeavors, align well with lotteries looking to launch dynamic new instant tickets that will boost returns to good causes."

To support strong sales and engagement, Pollard Banknote's Licensed Games team offers lotteries a comprehensive turnkey program that includes the design, programming, and printing of themed tickets, as well as various optional enhancements such as second chance draws, merchandise prizing, experiential prizing, POS programs, and digital marketing.

Name and Images of Guy Fieri and Flavortown used with permission © and ™. All Rights Reserved. Guy Fieri, the Guy! Logo and Flavortown are registered trademarks of Knuckle Sandwich, LLC.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote is a leading lottery partner to more than 60 lotteries worldwide, providing high quality instant ticket products, licensed games, in-lane ticket options, and sales-driving merchandising solutions from its Schafer Retail Solutions + portfolio. It also offers a full suite of digital offerings, ranging from world-class game apps to comprehensive player engagement and iLottery solutions, including strategic marketing and management services. The company is a proven innovator and has decades of experience helping lotteries to maximize player engagement, sales, and proceeds for good causes. Pollard Banknote also provides pull-tab tickets, bingo paper, ticket vending machines, and its Diamond Game and Compliant Gaming electronic games and devices to charitable and other gaming markets in North America. Established in 1907, Pollard Banknote is owned approximately 64.3% by the Pollard family and 35.7% by public shareholders, and is publicly traded on the TSX (PBL). For more information, please visit our website at www.pollardbanknote.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this document, such statements include such words as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. There should not be an expectation that such information will in all circumstances be updated, supplemented, or revised whether as a result of new information, changing circumstances, future events, or otherwise.

Concept ticket art featuring Guy Fieri. (CNW Group/Pollard Banknote Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pollard Banknote Limited