POGO Automatic® Blood Glucose Monitoring System for People with Diabetes Introduced in Kroger Health Pharmacies Nationwide

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuity Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology and digital health company focused on making life with diabetes easier, today announced that the POGO Automatic® Blood Glucose Monitoring System is now available at the more than 2,200 U.S. pharmacies of Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co.

POGO Automatic, from Intuity Medical, is the first and only FDA-cleared automatic blood glucose monitor with 10-test cartridge technology that automatically lances, collects blood, and produces a glucose result at the push of a button and doesn't require people with diabetes to carry or load separate lancets and test strips.

Many people with diabetes struggle with the burden of testing blood glucose with traditional glucose meters because it can be complicated, there's a lot to carry around, and it can be very disruptive to everyday life.

"For people with diabetes, consistent blood glucose monitoring is essential for managing their disease, but the barriers presented by traditional meters can prevent them from testing regularly," said Emory Anderson, president and CEO of Intuity Medical, Inc. "Intuity Medical is proud to share a joint commitment with Kroger Health pharmacies to make glucose testing simpler for customers with diabetes. We've done this by providing POGO Automatic's One-Step™ testing, which automatically does the work of lancing and blood collection, freeing people with diabetes from the hassles of traditional glucose testing."

With POGO Automatic Monitors and Cartridges now available at all Kroger Health pharmacy locations, the simplicity of One-Step testing is easily accessible to many people with diabetes.

Testing blood glucose with POGO Automatic is simple and automatic. With everything needed for 10 tests integrated into a single cartridge, users never again have to handle separate lancets or test strips. They can discreetly test and obtain an accurate glucose result in a matter of seconds, without everyone noticing.

Eligible, privately insured patients can now save by filling prescriptions at Kroger Health pharmacies for POGO Automatic Test Cartridges and/or a POGO Automatic Monitor through the POGO Automatic Prescription Savings Program. Participants will pay no more than $59 for up to 150 tests per prescription and can receive a no-cost POGO Automatic Monitor with a prescription.

To learn more about the program and download a POGO Automatic Prescription Savings Card, please visit https://presspogo.com/savings-program/ . Certain restrictions may apply.

The POGO Automatic Monitor and Test Cartridges can also be purchased using Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). To learn more, visit www.presspogo.com .

About Intuity Medical, Inc.

Intuity Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology and digital health company focused on developing comprehensive solutions to improve the health and quality of life of people with diabetes. Headquartered in Fremont, California, in Silicon Valley, the company strives to simplify diabetes management and was founded with the mission of making life with diabetes easier. Intuity Medical's POGO Automatic Blood Glucose Monitoring System is the only FDA-cleared automatic blood glucose monitoring system, or ABGM, that lances and collects blood in just one step with 10-test cartridge technology, ending the need to individually load lancets and test strips (as required by other blood glucose meters). POGO Automatic delivers a simplified and discreet blood glucose testing experience that is less disruptive to the everyday lives of people with diabetes. To learn more, please visit www.presspogo.com .

