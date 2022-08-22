Washington Trust Employees Perform 222 Acts of Kindness in 22 Days In Celebration of Company's 222nd Anniversary

WESTERLY, R.I., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Trust Company today announced that its employees, located in offices throughout RI, MA and CT, performed more than 222 Acts of Kindness in 22 days in celebration of the company's 222nd anniversary. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is recognized as the nation's oldest community bank and "community" is one of the company's core values. The initiative was designed to illustrate how many, small, gestures by employees could make a big difference in the lives of others.

During the challenge, Chairman & CEO Edward O. "Ned" Handy III visited Amos House, a nonprofit organization in Providence that serves the homeless, unemployed and vulnerable populations of Rhode Island. Handy spent the early hours of the morning preparing hundreds of to-go breakfast packages for the guests that rely on Amos House for this meal. Other acts of kindness performed by Washington Trust employees included: providing water to a local road construction crew; donating food, clothing, and housewares to local nonprofit organizations; delivering homecooked meals to elderly neighbors; and sharing fresh garden vegetables with neighbors.

"Washington Trust is proud to have served as a trusted financial partner and integral part of our communities for 222 years," said Chairman & CEO Edward O. "Ned" Handy III. "We wanted to celebrate this milestone and perform these Acts of Kindness within our community to thank our friends and neighbors for their support over the years."

Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Washington Trust Company is a subsidiary of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: WASH). Additional information on Washington Trust and its subsidiaries can be found at https://www.washtrust.com/.

