Prytek appoints Noga Knaz as CEO of its Venture Capital arm, Prytek Ventures

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prytek, a multinational technology group with a focus on building and investing in technologies and delivering managed services, announces that it has appointed Noga Knaz as its CEO of Prytek Ventures to provide the Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) arm with more management attention and concentrating on early-stage fintech startups.

As part of her role, Noga will be responsible for Prytek's investment activities in early-stage companies that work with or contribute to the technology and services sectors of mature companies in the Group. Prytek's venture capital assets are currently worth over $100 million, which among other things, are developing technologies for the services divisions of the Group. Its CVC portfolio includes several technology companies that the Group has invested in, such as BlackSwan, Apester, CyberHat, FICX, Orchestra, and Ezbob.

In her new role, Noga brings with her over 20 years of Financial Services experience and a wide variety of positions, from trading in stock exchanges, analysis, marketing and investment management. She was previously a partner in Rosario Capital and also served as their CEO and Vice Chairman. She also currently holds director positions at BIG, Hilan, and Altshuler-Shacham.

Andrey Yashunsky, CEO of Prytek says: "We are very happy to see a professional such as Noga joining the Venture Capital arm of Prytek. In her role she will be looking to continue investing in technologies for our corporate and managed services. The Venture Capital arm has served to build dozens of great tech solutions in the last few years, which are our divisions use to provide solutions to our clients."

Noga Knaz, CEO of Prytek Ventures, adds: "I am delighted to be joining the Prytek family and growing the portfolio of tech solution providers. I look forward to leading Prytek Ventures' growth and enhancing its value chain proposition."

About Prytek

Prytek is a multinational technology group that builds deep technology and SaaS solutions through a BOPaaS (Business Operating Platform-as-a-Service) which is a combination of Deep Tech Solutions with Managed Services and Capital, providing the capability to lift out entire operations to create more efficient businesses of the future. Headed by industry experts, Prytek builds businesses and ecosystems in the Financial Services, Cyber & Tech Education and HR sectors.

