Alliant International University's California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) Master of Arts in Clinical Counseling (MACC) Program Receives CACREP Accreditation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant International University , a leading professional practice university for mental health practitioners, announced today that its California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) Master of Arts in Clinical Counseling (MACC) program has officially received accreditation by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP). This accreditation ensures that CSPP students are receiving a quality educational experience that is reviewed against rigorous CACREP standards by counselors and counselor educators.

"Receiving the CACREP accreditation is an important milestone for CSPP and a testament to our commitment to providing the highest level of educational excellence for our students," said Dr. David Paul, MACC systemwide program director. "Above all, this accreditation ensures that our graduates will continue to have even more opportunities to excel in the counseling and mental health fields and make an immediate and needed impact in their communities."

The newly CACREP-accredited MACC program offers rigorous in-person and online courses and curriculum, which provide opportunities for out of state licensing and help prepare students for their professional careers. CACREP curricula content areas are the required educational training for counseling licensure in most states, making CACREP-accreditation a pathway to portability.

"We are committed to addressing the unmet need for mental health services across the country and CACREP accreditation for our MACC program is an important component in that mission," said Dr. David Stewart, dean of the California School of Professional Psychology. "Employers and consumers will know that our graduates have a degree meeting the most rigorous standards of training and are prepared to be excellent licensed clinical counselors wherever they are needed."

Alliant is a private university accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) which offers programs in psychology , education , business management , forensic studies , and law . Alliant's mission is to prepare students for professional careers of service and leadership, and to promote the discovery and application of knowledge to improve the lives of people in diverse cultures and communities around the world. More information is available at www.alliant.edu .

