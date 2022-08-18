Venbrook Names Jeff Lang Executive Vice President, Retail Services Practice Leader

Longtime Industry Executive to Play Key Role in Double Digit Growth of Retail Segment

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") , one of the largest independent insurance solutions and risk management firms in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Jeff Lang as Executive Vice President, Retail Services.

With three decades of experience and an extensive background in the retail insurance brokerage business, Lang will oversee all aspects of Venbrook's retail segment, including expansion of its property and casualty, employee benefits, student insurance, and government defense divisions, and a special emphasis on growing high net worth personal lines. Lang joins Venbrook from USI Insurance Services and has held positions at Aon, Marsh, Chubb, and others.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Venbrook, the best-kept secret in the business," said Lang. "The company has the structure, resources, and critical mass necessary to be successful while remaining agile and nimble so the best producers can grow without limitations. I am looking forward to working with the entire Venbrook team to expand our retail solutions across the board and recruit hungry, qualified producers looking to join an incredible legacy and build wealth for the future."

"I am delighted that Jeff is joining Venbrook to lead our Retail Services Practice at a time of continued growth for our clients and our firm," said Jason D. Turner, Venbrook founder and CEO. "We already have a strong set of clients across the country and Jeff understands the value of people and relationships. He is an ideal choice to help us continue our growth trajectory. I'm looking forward to working with him for a long time."

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

