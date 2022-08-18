TetraScience Announces ISO 9001:2015 Certification, Demonstrating Ongoing Corporate Commitment to Highest Quality Standards for Global Biopharma Customers & Partners

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the Scientific Data Cloud company, proudly announces its ISO 9001:2015 certification, which builds upon an ongoing corporate commitment to compliance and process formalization for biopharma customers.

This certification proves our deep commitment to continually deliver quality through the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™)

As the global standard for quality management administration, ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 9001:2015 tracks consistency and control across an organization's processes and service delivery. The standard reflects leadership involvement, improved operating efficiency, and commitment to continuous improvement of TetraScience's quality practices to meet the most stringent needs of life science customers.

"Our ISO 9001 certification, aside from being a significant corporate achievement, demonstrates significant investment of time and resources and proves our deep commitment to continually deliver quality through the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™)," said Mike Tarselli, Ph.D., M.B.A., TetraScience Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Quality. "Our team members' adherence to certified quality management practices assures our customers receive better software products, improve their data integrity, and receive exceptional customer service when they partner with TetraScience."

Over the past year, TetraScience has grown its compliance readiness through the following efforts:

SOC 2, Type II compliance attestation to expand controls and monitoring window

Maintaining data privacy in alignment with GDPR principles

Releasing features to maintain continuous compliance verification for cloud deployments

ISO 9001:2015 certification represents the next piece of TetraScience's evolution to become a trusted supplier to the life sciences industry. The fully compliant Tetra GxP deployment of the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud was built from the ground up to ensure a high level of data integrity, traceability, reliability, and availability for any analytical data across the biopharma value chain.

Customers who utilize Tetra GxP include global biopharmas investing in biomanufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing controls, QA/QC, batch release, and Distribution, Metabolism, Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) activities to better profile drug substances. Partners who maintain lab information management systems (LIMS) or manufacturing execution systems (MES) benefit from synergistic workflows and faster data integrations.

"TetraScience remains relentlessly committed to quality practices and operational maturity that reduce risks for our customers, especially those in late-stage workflows where GxP or other regulatory requirements are critical," said Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Starting at the executive level, we are embedding quality practices throughout our entire company and will continue to drive these initiatives through all aspects of our business and the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™) is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

