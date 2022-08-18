County of Tulare, Calif., selects CGI Advantage for transformation of County's financial management and accounting systems

CGI to streamline processes and enable dynamic distribution of information using advanced analytics and the cloud



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced its selection by the County of Tulare, Calif., for an upgrade of the County's financial and accounting system. CGI continues its more than 35-year partnership with the County by upgrading CGI Advantage®, a built-for-government enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution that transforms the way state and local government organizations work.

CGI Advantage is an intuitive and responsive platform built on an industry-leading, secure architecture. By leveraging the latest version, the County will eliminate disparate systems and data silos that have historically led to duplicate data entry and process inefficiencies. CGI Advantage will allow the County to create a single source of truth with the integration of the inventory and asset management systems. Additionally, advanced analytics will proactively and dynamically distribute information throughout the organization.

"Upgrading our financial management and accounting systems to CGI Advantage 4 will provide Tulare County employees a unified system hosted in the cloud," said Cass Cook, Tulare County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector. "County employees and our partners will receive a new and modern user experience with advanced analytics, process improvements, efficiencies and enhanced functionality."

The new, modern user experience includes a public-facing vendor self-service portal, allowing the County and its vendors to work together seamlessly. With their move to CGI Advantage Cloud, Tulare County will continually leverage the latest technology without having to manage costly and time-consuming upgrades. This shift to the cloud also frees up IT resources to focus on strategic initiatives, further driving overall business transformation.

"We are proud to partner with the County of Tulare on a solution that will increase financial management efficiency and strengthen transparency for vendors that serve the County with vital goods and services," said Joanna Robinson, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. West Operations. "We are committed to providing a flexible platform that enables data-driven decisions and supports the County's long-term goals for next-level public service."

CGI Advantage holistically meets the County's requirements, limiting the need for complex configurations, reducing risk, and decreasing total cost of ownership. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 45 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts.

