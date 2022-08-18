Clearyst° Announces Acquisition of Green Business Bureau

Sustainability tech platform completes first acquisition to deliver sustainable practices to the world

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearyst Inc. , a sustainability technology platform company, today announced its acquisition of Green Business Bureau (GBB), the leader in sustainability performance management for businesses. The addition of GBB to the Clearyst° family provides a solution that enables businesses to assess, implement and measure sustainability practices to deliver value to all stakeholders.

GBB helps companies efficiently evaluate the state of their environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and then guides them along as they transform into greener, better-performing operations through proven sustainability practices. Its suite of solutions offers many tools and certifications and can meet a company where it is on its sustainability journey.

Clearyst° brings together purpose-driven teams and innovation to achieve outsized business growth and impact through specialized sustainability tech solutions . It provides technology, including performance and intelligence tools, to help companies develop sustainable business practices based on data and actionable insights. It provides an avenue for companies to align environmentally and socially with the values of employees, consumers, and investors, which drive growth and impact.

"We've been tracking the surging demand for the type of solution that GBB provides across various industries and stakeholder groups, so GBB was a natural fit for Clearyst's sustainability tech platform with our vision to help companies act on sustainability objectives," said Chris Robinson, president and co-founder of Clearyst°. "This is the first of many exciting developments to come."

"Joining Clearyst° was a logical step in our growth stage," said Green Business Bureau CEO Tom Permatteo. "Not only are we aligned culturally, but together we will provide more value to our membership. Clearyst° is augmenting our operation in a way that will allow us to innovate faster for businesses and focus even more on the customer experience."

To learn more about how Clearyst helps businesses research, plan and execute ESG initiatives, please visit www.clearyst.com.

About Clearyst°: Clearyst° is a technology platform company that helps businesses rapidly achieve ESG and sustainability needs and objectives by providing them with modern sustainability tech and Software as a Service (SaaS) products and solutions. Clearyst's centralized shared services and proven framework drive economies of scale and accelerate innovation through its operating companies. Sustainability and ESG technology companies ready to accomplish the next level of growth and impact should partner with Clearyst°. To learn more about Clearyst°, visit www.clearyst.com .

About Green Business Bureau: Green Business Bureau is on a mission to improve the world through software that helps businesses become more sustainable. As the trusted authority in green business, GBB provides online solutions to help purpose-driven businesses of all sizes learn, prioritize, manage and certify green initiatives, and has been featured in Forbes, Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and more. The Green Business Bureau certification and seal is internationally recognized and trusted by businesses all across the globe. To learn more, please visit www.greenbusinessbureau.com .

