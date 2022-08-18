California RBS Training Deadline Approaches

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The August 31, 2022, deadline is fast approaching! All new on-premise servers must take approved training and complete an exam. This mandate affects 56,000 license holders in over 40 different license types and over a million servers and managers in the state of California. If you check ID, take orders, pour, and deliver drinks, you are considered a server by the state of California. Managers are defined as any person overseeing, hiring, and training employees.

With many servers still not trained, we may see an increase in suspended locations. Failure to comply could result in a 10-day suspension. Repeated offenses could result in consecutive suspensions. Repeated offenses could result in closure lasting months.

To start the process of taking the Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) Training Program today:

Register with the RBS Portal California Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) Training Take our Return to the RBS Portal within 30 days to take the exam

More extensive instructions can be found on the California Alcohol News page.

