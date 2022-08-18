Deals
CAIXA reaches managerial net income of R$ 4.9 billion in 1H22

Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in number of customers, credit, digital accounts and savings deposits, announces its consolidated result for the second quarter result (2Q22).

HIGHLIGHTS:

I.  Highest quarterly mortgage loan volume in the bank's history, totaling R$ 39.7 billion, up by 15.4% QoQ and 9.6% YoY.

II.  11.0% increase in mortgage loans with SBPE funds compared to 2Q21, totaling R$ 23.4 billion.

III.  Balance of R$ 595.2 billion in the mortgage loan portfolio, up by 11.0% YoY.

IV.  20.7% increase in the balance of payroll-deductible loans compared to 2Q21, reaching R$ 90.2 billion.

V.  247.3% increase in Agro loans over 2Q21, reaching R$ 13.3 billion.

VI.  Balance of R$ 30.8 billion in the Agro loan portfolio, up by 202.3% YoY.

VII.  R$ 127,8 billion in credit granted to the Brazilian population in 2Q22, up by 18.6% QoQ and 17.5% YoY.

VIII.  Balance of R$ 928,2 billion in the total loan portfolio, up by 13.7% YoY.

IX.  Delinquency rate of 1.89% in 2Q22, down by 0.57 p.p. over 2Q21 and 0.44 p.p. over 1Q22.

X.  Allowance for loan losses covers 2.4 times the delinquent balance, the highest ratio since December 2020.

XI.  R$ 5,4 billion collected by CAIXA Lotteries in 2Q22, up by 23.3% YoY.

XII.  Total assets under management amounted to R$ 2.8 trillion, up by 5.6% YoY.

XIII.  Net Equity of R$ 118.7 billion, up by 10.5% compared to 2Q21.

XIV.  135,4% increase in Insurance Income from Services compared to 2Q21.

XV.  Basel Ratio of 18.6%, 7.1 p.p. higher than the regulatory minimum, and Tier 1 Capital of 15.2% in 2Q22.

XVI.  41 Public-Private Partnership projects in structuring stage, directly contributing to R$ 15.5 billion in private investments in 163 municipalities, benefiting 14.0 million Brazilians.

WEBCAST FOR THE 2Q22 RESULTS: August 18, 2022, 9:00 a.m. (US EDT)

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=ac2c7b91-153f-4ebd-a9bd-8ffea13cc78a

2Q22 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation and financial statements available at: https://ri.caixa.gov.br/en/

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caixa-reaches-managerial-net-income-of-r-4-9-billion-in-1h22--301608220.html

SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.