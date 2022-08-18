Best Lawyers in America Honors Four from the Law Offices of Frank L. Branson

Best Lawyers in America Honors Four from the Law Offices of Frank L. Branson

Peers name veteran trial lawyers among best for personal injury, product liability litigation

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peer lawyers in Texas and the research staff at Best Lawyers in America have selected veteran trial lawyers Frank L. Branson, Debbie Dudley Branson, Tim Newsom and John Burkhead among the nation's best for their representation of individuals in personal injury and product liability litigation.

The Best Lawyers honors are only the latest recognition for the firm, which has built a national reputation for representing individuals in catastrophic personal injury lawsuits against trucking and transportation companies, pipeline operators, oil and gas companies, the operators of dangerous worksites, automakers, and manufacturers of defective products.

One of the legal industry's oldest and most respected peer-review guides to the legal industry, Best Lawyers compiles its list from surveys of tens of thousands of attorneys nationwide followed by a rigorous vetting by the magazine's research staff.

Mr. Branson is among an exclusive group of practitioners who have been honored by Best Lawyers annually since 1987. For the 2023 edition, he is recognized for his expertise in personal injury, product liability, professional malpractice, medical malpractice and commercial litigation.

In addition to the Best Lawyers honors, Mr. Branson is a Lawdragon Hall of Fame honoree and has been named among the Top 10 lawyers in the state by Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2007. He is the recipient of the Texas Bar Foundation's Ronald Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award and has been named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas Hall of Fame, Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," the National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders."

Ms. Branson earned Best Lawyers honors in both personal injury and commercial litigation. She has been recognized by Best Lawyers annually since 2012. In addition, her professional accolades include the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, Texas Super Lawyers and D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas.

Mr. Newsom earned 2023 honors for his representation of plaintiffs in high-stakes personal injury disputes. In addition to Best Lawyers, he is a repeat Texas Super Lawyers honoree with rare double certification in Personal Injury Trial Law and Civil Trial Law. He is active in leadership positions in legal and professional organizations and currently serves as president-elect of TEX-ABOTA, the Texas Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.

For the second year, Best Lawyers has honored Mr. Burkhead among its "Ones to Watch," a list that recognizes early and mid-career practitioners. He has been selected by Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars every year since 2016 and has also been honored among the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 Trial Lawyers.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, truck accidents, commercial air crashes, electrical and gas explosions, and truck and auto catastrophic injury. To learn more visit http://www.flbranson.com.

Contact :

Robert Tharp

800-559-4534

robert@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Law Offices of Frank L. Branson