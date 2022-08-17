Ascensus Appoints Two New Regional Vice Presidents

Chris Brock and Nick Eschenheimer to Bring Expert Support to Financial Advisors and Their Clients

DRESHER, Pa., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise helps millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—announced that industry veterans Chris Brock and Nick Eschenheimer have been appointed Regional Vice Presidents on the firm's retirement plan sales team.

(PRNewsfoto/Ascensus) (PRNewswire)

Brock joins Ascensus as Regional Vice President in the Northern Florida region, reporting to Anthony Bologna, Eastern Division vice president.

Brock has served in the financial services industry for 25 years, most recently as Regional Vice President at Securian Financial. He earned a B.B.A. in Marketing at Texas Tech University and holds Series 6, Series 7, and Series 63 licenses.

Nick Eschenheimer joins the Ascensus retirement sales team as Regional Vice President serving Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas, reporting to Lori Zeman, Western Division vice president.

Eschenheimer most recently held the role of Director, Retirement Services/External Wholesaler at Principal Financial Group.

His accreditations and licenses include Series 24, 7, 63 and 65, Accredited Investment Fiduciary Designation, and Oklahoma Registered Investment Advisor. He earned a B.A. in Economics at the University of Missouri.

"We're confident that Chris and Nick will contribute greatly to our experienced team, enhancing expert support to our partners and their clients," said Jason Crane, Ascensus' head of retirement distribution. "This is a crucial time for our industry, and both Chris and Nick bring outstanding backgrounds and reputations for excellence to Ascensus."

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that help more than 15 million people save for retirement, education, and healthcare.

We are a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and non-qualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, health savings and COBRA administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; PAi, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $706 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,600 associates as of June 30, 2022.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascensus