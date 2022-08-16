Family First Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List

Ranks #1895 on overall Inc. 5000 and #50 among Massachusetts companies

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today announced that Family First, the only expert-led caregiving solution for employers and health plans, ranked #1895 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment: independent businesses. Family First was recognized for its continued revenue growth over the last three years while creating innovative solutions to support families in solving the complex and complicated issues involved with caregiving. In addition to its overall rank, Family First was honored as the 50th fastest-growing company in Massachusetts.

"It is a great honor to be ranked on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list. This ranking speaks to the importance of our mission to support family caregivers and their loved ones," said Evan Falchuk, Chairman and CEO of Family First. "Our success can be attributed to our dedicated care experts, expert-led process, and the employers and health plans that are embracing the need and value of caregiving support services for their populations."

More than 50 million Americans act as caregivers for their loved ones and, while caregiving can be rewarding, it can also lead to significant physical, mental, emotional, and financial challenges. Family First helps families solve these caregiving challenges with expert care teams and innovative technology that digs deep to find out what is wrong, what to about it, and how to get it done. Delivered as part of leading employee and insurance benefit programs, Family First is committed to doing what is right for these families.

Family First's insurance and employee benefit provides working family caregivers with unlimited access to teams of accredited care experts, including nurses, social workers, mental health professionals, and Harvard-trained physicians, to address and solve the challenges of every unique caregiving journey.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Family First

Family First is the first expert-led and technology-powered caregiving support benefit, integrating expert care teams and clinical and social determinants of health data to create holistic, comprehensive, and accurate care plans that solve the most urgent caregiving needs of employees and health plan members. The company was spun out of virtual care and in-home care management leader VillagePlan. Powered by industry-leading technology, Family First combines 30 years of hands-on experience, a multi-disciplinary team of experts, and an artificial intelligence engine that analyzes data from millions of people to ensure employees and health plan members have the caregiving solutions they need — and their loved ones are on the right care path. Learn more at www.family-first.com.

