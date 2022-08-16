E7 Solutions Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

E7 Solutions listed in the top 5 fastest-growing IT services in Detroit-based companies

TROY, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that E7 Solutions is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. E7 Solutions was listed among 36 companies in Detroit, 72 companies in Michigan, and 371 companies in IT services. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're excited to be part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 list," said Jon May, E7 Solutions, COO and Integrator. "We really appreciate this recognition of growth and are proud of this achievement."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About E7 Solutions

E7 Solutions is an Atlassian Cloud Specialized, Platinum Solution Partner that works with medium to enterprise organizations to create robust digital transformations as they relate to cloud migrations and modernized ITSM approaches. The team's full-service approach results in realizing revenue faster, maximizing the return on investment, and enabling continuous innovation and improvement. www.e7solutions.com

Headquartered in Troy, MI, E7 Solutions also has offices in Chicago, IL, Madison, WI, Minneapolis, MN, Rochester Hills, MI, and Austin, TX.

