Distinguished Programs Shifts Sales Territory Assignments to Support Company Growth

Insurance program manager expands Merisko, Zaino and Zeni's territory assignments

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs, a national insurance program manager, today officially announces the territory reassignments for brokers located in select states. Susan Merisko will manage broker relationships in Nevada; Emily Zaino will expand her territory to New England; and Paul Zeni will add Alaska, Hawaii and Oregon to his territory.

Paul Zeni (PRNewswire)

"Susan, Emily and Paul are the consummate professionals," noted Kurt Meister, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Distribution at Distinguished Programs. "Our brokers appreciate their breadth of industry knowledge and ability to find solutions that fits their clients' insurance needs. We are excited to introduce their unparalleled expertise to brokers in these new territories."

Merisko joined Distinguished in 2019 as a Regional Sales Executive for the Mountain States region. With 30+ years' industry experience, she has held executive leadership positions for national industry carriers including Safeco Insurance Company and USLI, nationwide retail agencies and within the financial industry. Merisko is based out of Denver, CO.

Zaino joined Distinguished in 2019 as a Regional Sales Executive for Florida and Louisiana. Prior to this, she held various sales & underwriting leadership positions in her 27 years at Travelers Insurance. Zaino has her CPCU designation and is a licensed agent in Florida. While originally from NY, she is now based in Daytona Beach, FL.

Zeni joined Distinguished as a Regional Sales Executive for the Northern California territory in 2019. He began his insurance career in 1985 and has held sales, program management & underwriting roles with Sedgwick/York Risk Services Group, Apollo General, AIG/Lexington and Allianz/Fireman's Fund. Zeni is based out of the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance Program Manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents with specific expertise in Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Serving the same core markets and partnering with the most stable and reputable carriers, Distinguished Programs' high limit umbrella programs remain the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. www.distinguished.com .

Susan Merisko (PRNewswire)

Emily Zaino (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Distinguished Program Holdings LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Distinguished Program Holdings LLC