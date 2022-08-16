Canvass AI Appoints Digital Operational Excellence Veteran, Kevin Smith, as Chief Commercial Officer

DENVER and TORONTO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canvass Analytics Inc. ("Canvass AI"), a leader in industrial AI software, today announced the appointment of Kevin Smith as its Chief Commercial Officer. Mr Smith will lead the go-to-market team to accelerate customer acquisition and growth globally. The hire follows the announcement of Canvass AI's Series A completion of US$14.23 million.

Canvass AI is revolutionizing the industrial sector by integrating its industrial AI platform into the day-to-day process and asset management practices of its customer base. Kevin Smith brings decades of experience helping clients improve facility operations and maximize the potential of their workforce.

"The industrial sector is demanding a solution that brings the benefits of AI direct to their workforce. With Kevin leading our go-to-market efforts, Canvass AI is primed to meet the demand as Industrials increasingly accelerate their AI adoption strategies to advance their key productivity and sustainability initiatives," said Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI.

Prior to joining Canvass AI, Kevin was the Senior Vice President, Strategic Advisory Services at Aspen Technology and the Chief Commercial Officer and an Executive Director at KBC Advanced Technologies, where he was instrumental in orchestrating the company's acquisition by Yokogawa.

"I'm delighted to be working with Canvass AI who is trailblazing the use of AI in industrial operations," added Kevin Smith. "The company is uniquely focused on making AI accessible to industrial users and providing practical AI based solutions that accelerate sustainable value creation. This focus aligns perfectly with my passion for helping to drive organizational excellence."

Canvass AI's customers span the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, metals and mining, and energy sectors, all of which contribute significantly to the global economy and will play a key role in combating climate change. The Canvass AI platform provides industrial engineers with easy-to-use AI solutions to apply and scale across their operations to address their operational challenges, without requiring coding or data science expertise. Today, leading industrials and manufacturers use Canvass AI to reduce carbon emissions and waste, improve yields, optimize facility operations, improve asset reliability and integrity, and optimize energy consumption.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts the power of AI in the hands of industrial workforces to solve day-to-day operational problems. Some of the world's largest companies use Canvass AI's patented industrial AI Platform to reduce carbon emissions and waste, improve yields, and optimize facility operations. Backed by Alphabet and Yamaha Motor Ventures, the Company is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

