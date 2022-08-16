Award-Winning MMORPG Guild Wars 2 Launches on Steam Aug. 23 to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

New Platform, Twitch Drop Support, and New Complete Collection Arrive for One of the Highest-rated MMORPGs of All Time

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning Guild Wars® 2 launches on Steam on Tuesday, Aug. 23, marking the first time the critically-acclaimed MMORPG will be available on a third-party platform. Widely hailed as one of the most beloved PC games of all time, the subscription-free online world of Tyria celebrates its 10th birthday this month by opening the doors of adventure to a new group of players.

Guild Wars 2 comes to Steam August 23, 2022. (PRNewswire)

To mark the milestone, the official Guild Wars 2 Steam page trailer released today welcomes the Steam community to the lush fantasy world of Tyria and can be viewed here.

"Guild Wars 2 has delighted over 16 million players for a decade with its subscription-free business model, epic collaborative open-world boss encounters, and revolutionary mount system," said Kendall Boyd, Senior Vice President of Marketing at NCSOFT West. "By launching on Steam, a whole new audience of players who have never had the chance to adventure with us will be able to experience one of the greatest fantasy worlds in gaming. Everyone at NCSOFT and ArenaNet is excited to welcome them into our amazing community."

To coincide with the launch, a new content bundle will be available for Steam players: the Guild Wars 2 Complete Collection. Priced at $99.97, the bundle lets players experience all three expansions (Heart of Thorns, Path of Fire, End of Dragons), and all five seasons of the game's episodic Living World that bridge the gap between the game's main narrative arcs. The Complete Collection contains the first 10 years of Guild Wars 2 in one amazing package, from the first steps into its epic virtual world all the way to the explosive climax of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons.

The Aug. 23 release on Steam also marks the official beginning of Guild Wars 2's support of Twitch Drops. By watching their favorite streamers playing Guild Wars 2 on Twitch, players will be able to earn exclusive in-game character rewards including classic outfits, experience boosters, and even a unique Glowing Purple Mask cosmetic. The first Twitch Drop rewards campaign begins on Aug. 23 and ends on Aug. 28.

Steam users can add the game to their wishlist beginning today before it goes live at 12 PM PDT on Aug. 23. Players on both Steam and the NCSOFT first-party Guild Wars 2 client will be able to play together on the same servers.

For more information about Guild Wars 2's upcoming Steam launch, please visit the official website at http://www.guildwars2.com or the official Steam store page.

About Guild Wars® 2

Guild Wars 2 is a visually stunning online game that offers players the epic grandeur of a massive role-playing environment combined with action combat, large-scale dynamic events that players tackle together, plus both team-based and World vs. World competitive battles. The game has been updated frequently with Living World episodes that tell the ongoing story of the world and introduce new locations trough which to journey. Yet with all these updates, the game continues the no-subscription-fee business model that made the original Guild Wars so popular. For more details, please visit www.guildwars2.com

About ArenaNet

ArenaNet is the developer of the groundbreaking Guild Wars 2 and best-selling Guild Wars online role-playing games. The studio's mission is to create innovative online worlds, cultivate a vibrant and engaged global community of players, and to incorporate handcrafted artistry into every aspect of their games. ArenaNet formed in 2000 and it has attracted over 16 million players worldwide, with press and fans consistently calling Guild Wars 2 one of the best MMOs and RPGs of all time.

