The Crunch Heard Around the World: Bonchon Adds the Crunchy Chicken Bowl to Menus Across the Nation

Leading Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Introduces Menu Item Nationwide

DALLAS , Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in Korean fried chicken is introducing a new wave of crunch.

Bonchon, the popular global restaurant concept known for its double-fried, hand-brushed Korean fried chicken, is adding the Crunchy Chicken Bowl to all locations starting Monday, August 15. The bowl has steamed white rice topped with boneless chicken, crunchy romaine, fresh sauteed vegetables and finished off with sesame seeds. Guests can choose between Bonchon's signature Soy Garlic or Spicy crunchy boneless chicken as well as a side of soy sauce or bibimbap sauce. Originally available at select locations, due to high demand, the Crunchy Chicken Bowl is becoming a staple nationwide for $10.95.

"Our team has developed a way to offer a delicious mix of vegetables, rice and our famous extra crunchy chicken at a reasonable price without cutting corners on the quality. We began offering this earlier this year at select locations and were excited by how much our guests enjoyed it. We're eager to now be able to share this dish with all of our guests across the country," said Flynn Dekker, CEO at Bonchon. "Whether it's our crave-worthy hand-brushed wings, drumsticks, crispy chicken strips or the Crunchy Chicken Bowl, there is something for every chicken lover to enjoy at our restaurants."

Bonchon, which translates as "my hometown," is known for its Korean fried chicken that is hand-battered, and double-fried to achieve its signature, crave-worthy crunch. Every piece of chicken is carefully brushed with sauce to make each bite perfectly flavorful. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon's founder Jinduk Seo dreamed of sharing his favorite flavors with the world. In 2006, U.S. fans were able to begin "Crunching Out Loud" with the global sensation and it has continued to expand to over 115 locations throughout the country.

For more information on Bonchon, please visit bonchon.com.

About Bonchon

Bonchon is a global restaurant brand known for distinctive Korean double-fried chicken, Asian fusion cuisine, and Korean specialties. Born in Busan, South Korea in 2002, the concept was established in the United States in 2006. Bonchon sets out to have its fans "Crunch Out Loud" by sharing the joy of hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken with the world. It currently has more than 390 restaurants across eight countries including Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Australia, U.S, and Vietnam.

The brand has earned several accolades – it was recognized by Business Insider as "the gold standard for fried chicken" as well as included on Nation's Restaurant News 2022 "Top 500 Restaurants", Fast Casual Magazine's 2022 "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" and Entrepreneur's 2022 "Franchise 500", "Fastest Growing Franchises", "Top Food Franchise" and "Top Global Franchise" lists.

For more information about Bonchon, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about its franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com.

