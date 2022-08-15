BioFilm Inc. Launches New Wellness Brand: BioShell™

Introduces a revolutionary new proactive wellness solution that keeps users strong and protected against germs

VISTA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioFilm Inc., the makers of ASTROGLIDE personal lubricants, today announced the launch of its newest wellness brand, BioShell . BioShell makes wellness simple by offering easy-to-use, proactive, protective solutions that empower consumers to confidently live life to the fullest.

BioShell Germ Defense for Your Mouth (PRNewswire)

The brand's debut product, BioShell Germ Defense for Your Mouth , is a simple, revolutionary, pocket-sized oral antiseptic. It guards against infection by coating the throat and mouth with a thin, invisible antibacterial film that traps most germs before they have a chance to make you sick. The take-anywhere bottle is the perfect companion for travel, days in the office, large gatherings or events, and more. To use, simply spray BioShell Germ Defense in your mouth 1-3 times before entering crowded situations, like planes, trains, concerts, meetings. It can be used up to three times a day for up to seven days.

"Today's consumers are looking for uncomplicated ways to be - and stay - healthy," said Lisa O'Carroll, BioFilm CEO. "So we took our 30+ years of experience making quality wellness products and dedicated ourselves to introducing easy-to-use, powerfully effective illness prevention products that are designed with modern lifestyles in mind - making wellness simple for consumers every single day."

Key benefits of BioShell Germ Defense for Your Mouth include:

Fights and kills germs

Prevents infections in minor oral irritations

Contains active ingredient Cetylpyridinium Chloride (CPC), an antimicrobial agent known for its antibacterial and germicidal benefits

Convenient on-the-go size

Patented formula found over-the-counter

Great for travel, work, public transportation and large gatherings

Not made with parabens

Alcohol-free

Berry-flavored

BioShell Germ Defense for the Mouth (MSRP: $11.99) is suitable for ages 12+. It is available for purchase on Amazon and will be in the cough, cold and flu section of local drug stores and pharmacies later this year. For more information, visit BioShellWellness.com . Stay connected with BioShell on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About BioShell

BioFilm Inc. has been making quality wellness products for over 30 years. With the creation of the BioShell brand, the company is dedicated to providing easy-to-use, powerfully effective illness prevention products that help people live their strongest, healthiest lives. Its proven team of scientists and researchers apply the highest standards, working in ISO-certified facilities, using the highest quality materials and ingredients, and ensuring that every product it makes is well tested. To learn more about BioShell, visit BioShellWellness.com .

BioShell (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioFilm Inc.