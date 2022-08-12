IRA Capital Continues Growth of its Team through Promotion and New Hires

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California private equity firm IRA Capital ("IRA" or the "Company") today announced the promotion of Daniel Sitz and Azhar Jameeli to the roles of Managing Director, as well as the addition of Austin Lee as Senior Associate.

Azhar Jameeli's promotion to the role of Managing Director reflects his leadership responsibility for the Company's senior housing, medical office, and life science acquisition and investment activities. Mr. Jameeli works across healthcare investments, with a focus on the senior housing segment.

Daniel Sitz's promotion to Managing Director, Asset Management reflects his responsibility for the oversight of the Company's current portfolio. "Daniel's contributions over the years have been essential to the growth of the Company," said Samir Patel , Co-Founder at IRA Capital. "He has played a lead role in our most significant business ventures and relationships, and we are pleased to recognize his contributions with this promotion."

IRA is also pleased to announce that Austin Lee has joined the Company to assist in the investment and asset management activities related to the Company's senior housing strategy. Prior to IRA, he worked at Healthpeak REIT and has completed over $500M of real estate transactions over his career.

"We're privileged to work with these high-caliber industry professionals," added Patel. "With the right leadership and talent, we are well-positioned to continue our growth strategy at the Company and creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

IRA has aggressive growth plans with 70% of its capital allocation going towards medical office, life science, and seniors housing. The Company continues to be one of the most active buyers of healthcare real estate in the country. IRA is also continuing to make venture investments in companies that focus on healthcare operations, medical devices, technology, consumer products, and media/entertainment.

IRA Capital is a Southern-California based private equity firm founded in 2010 by partners Amer Kasm, Samir Patel, Jay Gangwal, Amer Malas, and Mohannad Malas. IRA invests capital for its own account and on behalf of its co-investment partners, which include pension funds, institutions, and family offices. Headquartered in Irvine California, IRA has acquired over seven million square feet of property in 30 states, with a total capitalization greater than $3 Billion.

