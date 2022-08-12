Boyd family returns to historic Boyd Harvey House for reunion

The newly restored 19th-century farmhouse in West Knox County will host members of its namesake family at the second annual Boyd reunion event in September

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Harvey House , a classic bed and breakfast listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will host the second annual Boyd family reunion on Labor Day weekend.

Members of the family that built the historic 19th-century farmhouse and occupied it for more than 100 years will gather on the West Knox County site Sept. 2-5 for a holiday weekend full of fun, fellowship and shared memories.

"The first Boyd reunion in 2021 allowed us to reconnect with relatives we hadn't seen recently and to welcome new members to the family," said David Boyd of Greensboro, N.C., who organized the first event last year. "My grandfather was born in the house, and I fondly remember the building and the grounds from my childhood. It's amazing that we were able to have such a meaningful, memorable experience, and we're incredibly grateful to be returning with an even bigger family in 2022."

Thomas Boyd and his wife, Anna, built the historic Federal-style farmhouse in what is now western Knox County in 1835. Anne Tillotson White, a resident of Knox County for more than 30 years, bought the property in 2018.

"I was an empty-nester looking to downsize when I discovered the property for sale," White said. "The location and its history inspired me, and I immediately recognized its potential. This has been a rewarding journey, and I'm truly humbled to be able to offer such a one-of-a-kind experience for both Knoxville residents and visitors."

After more than a year of extensive renovations, the Boyd Harvey House offers a unique combination of luxury and authenticity. The two-acre estate, which includes the main farmhouse, a two-bedroom carriage house, and outdoor amenities such as a firepit, pool, and shade garden, is now available for intimate getaways, family trips, business travel, and private dinners.

For more information, visit https://www.boydharveyhouse.com .

About Boyd Harvey House

Boyd Harvey House, a historic bed and breakfast in Knox County, Tennessee, offers unique lodging and private dining experiences in an intimate, inspiring Southern atmosphere. Owned and operated by Anne Tillotson White, the Boyd Harvey House is a magnificent 1835 Federal-style farmhouse listed on the National Register of Historic Places and one of only 12 pre-Civil War brick homes remaining in Knox County. The two-acre Boyd Harvey House estate also includes a two-bedroom carriage house, firepit, pool and shade garden. For more information or to schedule a stay, visit https://www.boydharveyhouse.com .

