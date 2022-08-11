Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Second Quarter Results for 2022

Designated News Release

SECOND QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - "Throughout the first half of 2022, we have focused on optimizing our portfolio and further enhancing our financial flexibility in order to ensure that we are well positioned to respond to accretive growth opportunities and continue creating value for our shareholders," said Randy Smallwood, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wheaton Precious Metals. "While not without its challenges, our diverse portfolio once again delivered strong operating cash flow and an attractive dividend yield, highlighting the resiliency of the streaming model to the inflationary pressures currently being felt across the global economy. Furthermore, we are pleased with our continued progress and leadership on sustainability initiatives as highlighted in our third annual Sustainability Report."

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Over $300 million in revenue and $206 million in operating cash flow, resulting in a cash balance of $449 million and no debt as at June 30, 2022 .

$149 million in adjusted net earnings 1 .

Announced the proposed termination of the Keno Hill precious metal purchase agreement ("PMPA") for $135 million .

Subsequent to the quarter, Wheaton added a sustainability-linked element in connection with the extension to its existing undrawn US$2 billion revolving credit facility.

Recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights.

Declared quarterly dividend1 of $0.15 per common share, consistent with the comparable period in 2021.

Operational Overview

(all figures in US dollars unless otherwise noted)



Q2 2022



Q2 2021

Change



YTD 2022



YTD 2021



Change Units produced

































Gold ounces



68,365



90,072

(24.1) %



146,419



168,601



(13.2) % Silver ounces



6,537



6,529

0.1 %



12,770



13,294



(3.9) % Palladium ounces



3,899



5,301

(26.4) %



8,387



11,070



(24.2) % Cobalt pounds



136



380

(64.1) %



371



1,542



(76.0) % Gold equivalent ounces 2



162,569



190,272

(14.6) %



333,265



387,028



(13.9) % Units sold

































Gold ounces



84,337



90,090

(6.4) %



162,238



165,194



(1.8) % Silver ounces



5,848



5,600

4.4 %



11,401



12,257



(7.0) % Palladium ounces



3,378



3,869

(12.7) %



7,453



9,000



(17.2) % Cobalt pounds



225



395

(43.0) %



736



527



39.7 % Gold equivalent ounces 2



170,371



176,502

(3.5) %



336,436



348,773



(3.5) % Revenue

$ 302,922

$ 330,393

(8.3) %

$ 610,166

$ 654,512



(6.8) % Net earnings

$ 149,074

$ 166,124

(10.3) %

$ 306,542

$ 328,126



(6.6) % Per share

$ 0.330

$ 0.369

(10.6) %

$ 0.679

$ 0.729



(6.9) % Adjusted net earnings 1

$ 149,285

$ 161,626

(7.6) %

$ 307,292

$ 322,760



(4.8) % Per share 1

$ 0.331

$ 0.359

(7.8) %

$ 0.681

$ 0.718



(5.1) % Operating cash flows

$ 206,359

$ 216,415

(4.6) %

$ 416,899

$ 448,569



(7.1) % Per share 1

$ 0.457

$ 0.481

(5.0) %

$ 0.924

$ 0.997



(7.3) %

All amounts in thousands except gold, palladium & gold equivalent ounces, and per share amounts.



Revised Annual and Long-Term Production Guidance

Given the proposed termination of the Keno Hill PMPA, lower production from Stillwater due to severe weather and flooding in the state of Montana in June as well as lower than expected production at Salobo, Wheaton is lowering production guidance. Wheaton's estimated attributable production for 2022 is now forecast to be approximately 640,000 to 680,000 gold equivalent ounces2 ("GEOs"). For the five-year period ending December 31, 2026, average annual production is expected to increase to 820,000 GEO's2, primarily due to anticipated continued production growth from Salobo, Stillwater, Constancia, and Voisey's Bay as well as incremental production ounces from Marmato, Blackwater, Toroparu, Marathon, the Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont) and Santo Domingo towards the latter end of the forecast period. Average forecast production for the ten-year period ending December 31, 2031, is expected to now be 870,000 GEO's2 and includes incremental production from the Kutcho project and the Victor mine in Sudbury. Vale S.A. has indicated the potential for an additional expansion after the completion of the current Salobo III expansion, but Wheaton does not currently include this in its forecast.

2022 Production Guidance Forecast



Original Guidance Updated Guidance Gold Ounces 350,000 to 380,000 300,000 to 320,000 Silver Ounces ('000s) 23,000 to 24,500 22,500 to 24,000 Other Metals2 (GEOs) 44,000 to 48,000 35,000 to 40,000 Total GEOs2 700,000 to 760,000 640,000 to 680,000 Long-Term Forecast



5-Year Annual Average (GEOs)2 850,000 820,000 10-Year Annual Average (GEOs)2 910,000 870,000



Financial Review

Revenues

Revenue was $303 million in the second quarter of 2022 representing an 8% decrease from the second quarter of 2021 due primarily to a 5% decrease in the average realized gold equivalent² price; and a 3% decrease in the number of GEOs² sold.

Revenue was $610 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022, representing a 7% decrease from the comparable period of the previous year due primarily to a 4% decrease in the number of gold equivalent² ounces sold; and a 3% decrease in the average realized gold equivalent² price.

Cash Costs and Margin

Average cash costs¹ in the second quarter of 2022 were $440 per GEO² as compared to $444 in the second quarter of 2021. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,338 per GEO² sold, a decrease of 6% as compared with the second quarter of 2021.

Average cash costs¹ for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $431 per GEO² as compared to $451 in the comparable period of the previous year. This resulted in a cash operating margin¹ of $1,383 per GEO² sold, a decrease of 3% as compared with the comparable period of the previous year.

Balance Sheet (at June 30, 2022)

Approximately $449 million of cash on hand.

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company extended its existing undrawn $2 billion revolving term loan (the "Revolving Facility") with its maturity date now July 18, 2027 . As part of the extension, Wheaton added a sustainability-linked element which impacts the interest rate paid on drawn amounts and standby fees.

The Company is well positioned to fund all outstanding commitments and known contingencies as well as providing flexibility to acquire additional accretive mineral stream interests.

Second Quarter Asset Highlights

Salobo: In the second quarter of 2022, Salobo produced 34,100 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 39% relative to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower throughput and grades. According to Vale S.A.'s Production and Sales 2Q22 report ("Vale"), mine movement saw continued improvement throughout the quarter, but concentrate production was negatively impacted by plant performance due to delays in ramp-up after planned and corrective maintenance. Vale expects further maintenance work to continue in the second half of 2022.

As per Vale's Second Quarter 2022 Performance Report, Vale outlines the Salobo lll Project progress including the start of commissioning activities at the primary crushing and stockpile areas. In addition, Vale notes that the remediation work for the January 2022 landslide has been completed. Vale reports that physical completion of the Salobo III mine expansion was 95% at the end of the second quarter.

Antamina: In the second quarter of 2022, Antamina produced 1.4 million ounces of attributable silver, a decrease of approximately 11% relative to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower grades as per the mine plan.

Constancia: In the second quarter of 2022, Constancia produced 600,000 ounces of attributable silver and 8,000 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 25% and 46%, respectively, relative to the second quarter of 2021, with the increases being primarily due to the mining of higher-grade material associated with the Pampacancha deposit.

Sudbury: In the second quarter of 2022, Vale's Sudbury mines produced 7,200 ounces of attributable gold, an increase of approximately 58% relative to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to higher throughput as during 2021, operations at the mine were suspended due to a labour dispute which lasted from June 1to August 9, 2021.

Stillwater: In the second quarter of 2022, the Stillwater mines produced 2,200 ounces of attributable gold and 3,900 ounces of attributable palladium, a decrease of approximately 27% for gold and 26% for palladium relative to the second quarter of 2021. As per Sibanye-Stillwater Limited's news release dated August 11, 2022, regional floods impacted the Stillwater operations on June 13, 2022, including damage to bridges and the access road to the Stillwater mine. Operations at the Stillwater mine, which accounts for 60% of the mined production from the Stillwater operations, were suspended for seven weeks, but resumed on July 29, 2022. Access to the East Boulder mine and the Columbus metallurgical facilities remains intact and both facilities continued operating during the flooding events.

San Dimas: In the second quarter of 2022, San Dimas produced 10,000 ounces of attributable gold, a decrease of approximately 12% relative to the second quarter of 2021, primarily the result of mining lower grade material. According to First Majestic Silver Corp.'s ("First Majestic") Q2 production report, underground development for stope preparation and ventilation within the Perez vein is progressing and forecast to be ready for initial production in August. Furthermore, First Majestic reports that improving dilution controls at San Dimas and prioritizing long-hole stoping of the Jessica and Regina veins is anticipated to improve ore grade and overall production in the second half of 2022.

Other Gold: In the second quarter of 2022, total Other Gold attributable production was 6,800 ounces, a decrease of approximately 32% relative to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to the lower throughput and grades at 777, which closed as of June 2022.

Voisey's Bay: In the second quarter of 2022, the Voisey's Bay mine produced 136,000pounds of attributable cobalt, a decrease of approximately 64% relative to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower throughput resulting from a scheduled maintenance shut down coupled with lower grades during the ongoing transitional period between the depletion of the Ovoid open-pit mine and ramp-up to full production of the Voisey's Bay underground project. As per Vale's Second Quarter 2022 Performance Report, physical completion of the Voisey's Bay underground mine extension was 74% at the end of the second quarter. Civil works continue for the balance of facilities, with civil completion planned by the end of 2022.

Development Assets

Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont): On June 8, 2022, Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay") announced the results of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") of its 100%-owned Copper World Complex in Arizona, which includes the recently discovered Copper World deposits along with the Rosemont deposit. The PEA highlights a two-phase mine plan, with Phase I reflecting a standalone operation on private land and patented mining claims over a 16-year mine life. Phase II expands mining activities onto federal land and extends the mine life to 44 years. In addition, Hudbay is evaluating several opportunities to optimize the project, including the potential to expand Phase I beyond 16 years with additions to the company's private land package for tailings and waste rock storage and the potential to accelerate Phase II if federal permits are received earlier than as outlined in the PEA. As per the PEA, Hudbay anticipates the Phase 1 feasibility study and permits should be completed by the end of 2023, with a sanctioning decision by Hudbay in 2024, and construction expected to take three years.

Fenix: On June 28, 2022, Rio2 Limited ("Rio2") provided an update on the Fenix Gold environmental assessment process. The Environmental Assessment Service ("SEA") published the Consolidation Evaluation Report with the recommendation to reject the Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") as it has been alleged that Fenix Gold has not provided enough information during the evaluation process to eliminate adverse impacts over the chinchilla, guanaco, and vicuña. On July 5, 2022, Rio2 announced that the Regional Evaluation Commission has voted for not approving the EIA for its Fenix Gold project in Chile. Following this decision, Rio2 provided a further update on July 11, 2022, stating that Rio2 along with its Chilean environmental and legal advisor, are currently evaluating options to continue to advance the project.

Portfolio Optimization

Keno Hill: On July 5, 2022, Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") announced a definitive agreement for Hecla to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Alexco Resource Corp. ("Alexco"). In conjunction with this agreement, the Company has entered into an agreement with Hecla to terminate the Keno Hill PMPA in exchange for $135 million of Hecla common stock, conditional upon the completion of Hecla's acquisition of Alexco and other customary approvals.

Produced But Not Yet Delivered3 and Inventory

As at June 30, 2022, payable ounces and pounds attributable to the Company produced but not yet delivered amounted to:

61,200 payable gold ounces, a decrease of 20,200 ounces during Q2 2022, primarily due to decreases at the Salobo and Sudbury mines.

3.7 million payable silver ounces, a decrease of 0.2 million ounces during Q2 2022 primarily due to decreases at the Peñasquito and Yauliyacu mines.

6,300 payable palladium ounces, an increase of 700 ounces during Q2 2022.

280,000 payable cobalt pounds, a decrease of 270 thousand pounds during Q2 2022.

As of June 30, 2022, approximately 582,000 pounds of cobalt were held in inventory by Wheaton, an increase of 172,000 pounds during Q2 2022.

Detailed mine-by-mine production and sales figures can be found in the Appendix to this press release and in Wheaton's consolidated MD&A in the 'Results of Operations and Operational Review' section.

Sustainability

Recognized as One of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada: Wheaton was named to the Corporate Knights' 2022 list of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. Corporate Knights has been producing global corporate and fund rankings for 20 years. Wheaton was selected from a pool of 332 Canadian companies – each evaluated on a set of 24 environmental, social and governance indicators, relative to their industry peers and using publicly available information. The Best 50 Corporate Citizens sets the standard for sustainability leadership in Canada.

Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility: Wheaton has added a sustainability-linked element in connection with the extension to its existing undrawn US$2 billion revolving credit facility, underscoring Wheaton's commitment to sustainability initiatives. Under the renewed revolving credit facility, the interest rate paid on drawn amounts and standby fees will be adjusted based upon Wheaton's performance in three sustainability-related areas including climate change, diversity and overall sustainability performance.

Published third Annual Sustainability Report: On May 24, 2022, Wheaton published its third annual Sustainability Report. Highlights of the report include establishment of a formal ESG strategy with targets and commitments across several material ESG topics and significant enhancement of disclosure around climate change (including inaugural reporting of our Scope 3 financed emissions associated with our Mining Partners).

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Outlook

Wheaton is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors commodity price leverage and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. As a result, Wheaton has consistently outperformed gold and silver, as well as other mining investments. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming for all of its stakeholders.

In accordance with Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp.'s ("Wheaton Precious Metals", "Wheaton" or the "Company") MD&A and financial statements, reference to the Company and Wheaton includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries.

End Notes

_______________________________ 1 Please refer to non-IFRS measures at the end of this press release. Dividends declared in the referenced calendar quarter, relative to the financial results of the prior quarter. Details of the dividend can be found in the Wheaton's news release date August 11, 2022, titled "Wheaton Precious Metals Declares Quarterly Dividend." 2 Commodity price assumptions for the gold equivalent production and sales in 2022 are $1,800 / ounce gold, $24 / ounce silver, and $2,100 / ounce palladium and $33 / pound cobalt. Other metal includes palladium and cobalt. 3 Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces and cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered are based on management estimates only and rely upon information provided by the owners and operators of mining operations and may be revised and updated in future periods as additional information is received.



Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Earnings





Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30

(US dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited)

2022 2021 2022 2021

Sales

$ 302,922 $ 330,393 $ 610,166 $ 654,512 Cost of sales

















Cost of sales, excluding depletion

$ 74,943 $ 78,445 $ 144,936 $ 157,228 Depletion



65,682

70,308

123,084

140,482 Total cost of sales

$ 140,625 $ 148,753 $ 268,020 $ 297,710 Gross margin

$ 162,297 $ 181,640 $ 342,146 $ 356,802 General and administrative expenses



9,685

8,904

19,089

18,639 Share based compensation



1,608

7,978

11,509

9,608 Donations and community investments



1,160

1,583

1,973

2,188 Earnings from operations

$ 149,844 $ 163,175 $ 309,575 $ 326,367 Other (income) expense



(820)

(3,420)

(650)

(3,301) Earnings before finance costs and income taxes $ 150,664 $ 166,595 $ 310,225 $ 329,668 Finance costs



1,389

1,357

2,811

2,930 Earnings before income taxes

$ 149,275 $ 165,238 $ 307,414 $ 326,738 Income tax (expense) recovery



(201)

886

(872)

1,388 Net earnings

$ 149,074 $ 166,124 $ 306,542 $ 328,126 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.330 $ 0.369 $ 0.679 $ 0.729 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.330 $ 0.368 $ 0.678 $ 0.728 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















Basic



451,524

450,088

451,221

449,800 Diluted



452,359

451,203

452,123

450,869

























Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at

June 30 As at

December 31 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2022 2021 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 448,626 $ 226,045 Accounts receivable

13,550

11,577 Other

16,160

12,102 Total current assets $ 478,336 $ 249,724 Non-current assets







Mineral stream interests $ 5,841,478 $ 5,905,797 Early deposit mineral stream interests

45,342

34,741 Mineral royalty interest

6,606

6,606 Long-term equity investments

60,799

61,477 Convertible notes receivable

-

17,086 Property, plant and equipment

4,814

5,509 Other

11,320

15,211 Total non-current assets $ 5,970,359 $ 6,046,427 Total assets $ 6,448,695 $ 6,296,151 Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,546 $ 13,935 Current portion of performance share units

11,989

14,807 Current portion of lease liabilities

824

813 Other

97

136 Total current liabilities $ 22,456 $ 29,691 Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities

1,619

2,060 Deferred income taxes

236

100 Performance share units

4,517

11,498 Pension liability

3,066

2,685 Total non-current liabilities $ 9,438 $ 16,343 Total liabilities $ 31,894 $ 46,034 Shareholders' equity







Issued capital $ 3,729,300 $ 3,698,998 Reserves

12,273

47,036 Retained earnings

2,675,228

2,504,083 Total shareholders' equity $ 6,416,801 $ 6,250,117 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,448,695 $ 6,296,151



Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (US dollars in thousands - unaudited)

2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities

















Net earnings

$ 149,074 $ 166,124 $ 306,542 $ 328,126 Adjustments for

















Depreciation and depletion



66,080

70,775

123,875

141,424 Interest expense



24

32

50

294 Equity settled stock based compensation



1,498

1,307

2,839

2,632 Performance share units



(18,137)

(10,258)

(9,577)

(9,952) Pension expense



271

265

429

416 Income tax expense (recovery)



201

(886)

872

(1,388) Loss (gain) on fair value adjustment of share purchase warrants held



154

194

897

1,145 Fair value (gain) loss on convertible note receivable



-

(3,388)

1,380

(4,626) Investment income recognized in net earnings



(549)

(95)

(743)

(97) Other



42

103

(1,472)

694 Change in non-cash working capital



7,365

(7,803)

(8,553)

(9,775) Cash generated from operations before income taxes and interest

$ 206,023 $ 216,370 $ 416,539 $ 448,893 Income taxes recovered (paid)



(80)

(21)

(112)

(51) Interest paid



(25)

(29)

(51)

(370) Interest received



441

95

523

97 Cash generated from operating activities

$ 206,359 $ 216,415 $ 416,899 $ 448,569 Financing activities

















Bank debt repaid

$ - $ - $ - $ (195,000) Credit facility extension fees



(2)

(1,673)

(2)

(1,673) Share purchase options exercised



1,777

743

7,549

5,536 Lease payments



(202)

(173)

(402)

(387) Dividends paid



(117,117)

(103,549)

(117,117)

(103,549) Cash (used for) generated from financing activities

$ (115,544) $ (104,652) $ (109,972) $ (295,073) Investing activities

















Mineral stream interests

$ (15,549) $ (64,771) $ (60,801) $ (215,790) Early deposit mineral stream interests



-

-

(750)

(750) Mineral royalty interest



-

(10)

-

(3,571) Acquisition of long-term investments



(2,633)

(2,377)

(22,768)

(2,377) Proceeds on disposal of long-term investments



-

-

-

112,188 Dividends received



108

-

220

- Other



(89)

(386)

(125)

(520) Cash (used for) generated from investing activities

$ (18,163) $ (67,544) $ (84,224) $ (110,820) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

$ (189) $ 65 $ (122) $ 87 Increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ 72,463 $ 44,284 $ 222,581 $ 42,763 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

376,163

191,162

226,045

192,683 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 448,626 $ 235,446 $ 448,626 $ 235,446



Summary of Units Produced



Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Gold ounces produced ²















Salobo 34,129 44,883 48,235 55,205 55,590 46,622 62,854 63,408 Sudbury 3 7,212 5,362 4,379 148 4,563 7,004 6,659 3,798 Constancia 8,042 6,311 9,857 8,533 5,525 2,453 3,929 3,780 San Dimas 4 10,044 10,461 13,714 11,936 11,478 10,491 11,652 9,228 Stillwater 5 2,171 2,497 2,664 2,949 2,962 3,041 3,290 3,176 Other















Minto 2,480 4,060 3,506 1,703 3,206 2,638 789 1,832 777 6 3,509 4,003 4,462 4,717 5,035 6,280 2,866 5,278 Marmato 778 477 479 433 1,713 - - - Total Other 6,767 8,540 8,447 6,853 9,954 8,918 3,655 7,110 Total gold ounces produced 68,365 78,054 87,296 85,624 90,072 78,529 92,039 90,500 Silver ounces produced 2















Peñasquito 2,089 2,219 2,145 2,180 2,026 2,202 2,014 1,992 Antamina 1,379 1,268 1,366 1,548 1,558 1,577 1,930 1,516 Constancia 584 506 578 521 468 406 478 430 Other















Los Filos 7 23 42 37 17 26 31 6 17 Zinkgruvan 739 577 482 658 457 420 515 498 Yauliyacu 756 637 382 372 629 737 454 679 Stratoni 8 - - 129 18 164 165 185 156 Minto 25 45 44 25 33 21 16 15 Neves-Corvo 345 344 522 362 408 345 420 281 Aljustrel 292 287 325 314 400 474 440 348 Cozamin 169 186 213 199 183 230 - - Marmato 8 11 7 10 39 - - - Keno Hill 9 48 20 30 44 55 27 - - 777 6 80 91 96 81 83 130 51 96 Total Other 2,485 2,240 2,267 2,100 2,477 2,580 2,087 2,090 Total silver ounces produced 6,537 6,233 6,356 6,349 6,529 6,765 6,509 6,028 Palladium ounces produced ²















Stillwater 5 3,899 4,488 4,733 5,105 5,301 5,769 5,672 5,444 Cobalt pounds produced ²















Voisey's Bay 136 234 381 370 380 1,162 ¹⁰ - - GEOs produced 11 162,569 170,696 184,551 183,012 190,272 196,756 185,436 177,230 SEOs produced 11 12,193 12,802 13,841 13,726 14,270 14,757 13,908 13,292 Average payable rate 2















Gold 95.1 % 95.2 % 96.0 % 96.0 % 95.8 % 95.0 % 95.2 % 95.3 % Silver 85.5 % 86.2 % 86.0 % 86.6 % 86.9 % 86.6 % 86.3 % 86.1 % Palladium 94.6 % 92.7 % 92.2 % 94.5 % 95.0 % 91.6 % 93.6 % 94.0 % Cobalt 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % 93.3 % n.a. n.a. GEO 11 90.2 % 90.5 % 91.4 % 91.3 % 91.8 % 90.7 % 91.2 % 91.2 %

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures and payable rates are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures and payable rates may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. Operations at the Sudbury mines were suspended from June 1, 2021 to August 9, 2021 as a result of a labour disruption by unionized employees. 4) Under the terms of the San Dimas PMPA, the Company is entitled to an amount equal to 25% of the payable gold production plus an additional amount of gold equal to 25% of the payable silver production converted to gold at a fixed gold to silver exchange ratio of 70:1 from the San Dimas mine. If the average gold to silver price ratio decreases to less than 50:1 or increases to more than 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more, then the "70" shall be revised to "50" or "90", as the case may be, until such time as the average gold to silver price ratio is between 50:1 to 90:1 for a period of 6 months or more in which event the "70" shall be reinstated. Effective April 1, 2020, the fixed gold to silver exchange ratio was revised to 90:1, with the 70:1 ratio being reinstated on October 15, 2020. For reference, attributable silver production from prior periods is as follows: Q2-2022 - 382,000 ounces; Q1-2022 - 408,000 ounces; Q4-2021 - 544,000 ounces; Q3-2021 - 472,000 ounces; Q2-2021 - 467,000 ounces; Q1-2021 - 429,000 ounces; Q4-2020 - 485,000 ounces; Q3-2020 - 420,000 ounces. 5) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 6) Operations at 777 were temporarily suspended from October 11, 2020 to November 25, 2020 as a result of an incident that occurred on October 9th during routine maintenance of the hoist rope and skip. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 7) Operations at Los Filos were suspended from September 3, 2020 to December 23, 2020 as the result of an illegal road blockade by members of the nearby Carrizalillo community and had been temporarily suspended from June 22, 2021 to July 26, 2021 as the result of illegal blockades by a group of unionized employees and members of the Xochipala community. 8) The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. 9) On June 22, 2022, Alexco elected to temporarily suspend milling operations for five to six months to focus on advancing underground development at Keno Hill. 10) Effective January 1, 2021, the Company was entitled to cobalt production from the Voisey's Bay mine. As per the Voisey's Bay PMPA with Vale, Wheaton is entitled to any cobalt processed at the Long Harbour Processing Plant as of January 1, 2021, resulting in reported production in the first quarter of 2021 including some material produced at the Voisey's Bay mine in the previous quarter. 11) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.



Summary of Units Sold



Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Gold ounces sold















Salobo 48,515 42,513 47,171 35,185 57,296 51,423 53,197 59,584 Sudbury 2 7,916 3,712 965 1,915 6,945 3,691 7,620 7,858 Constancia 7,431 10,494 6,196 8,159 2,321 1,676 3,853 4,112 San Dimas 10,633 10,070 15,182 11,346 11,214 10,273 11,529 9,687 Stillwater 3 2,626 2,628 2,933 2,820 2,574 3,074 3,069 3,015 Other















Minto 2,806 3,695 2,462 1,907 2,359 2,390 1,540 - 777 3,629 4,388 4,290 5,879 5,694 2,577 5,435 5,845 Marmato 781 401 423 438 1,687 - - - Total Other 7,216 8,484 7,175 8,224 9,740 4,967 6,975 5,845 Total gold ounces sold 84,337 77,901 79,622 67,649 90,090 75,104 86,243 90,101 Silver ounces sold















Peñasquito 2,096 2,188 1,818 2,210 1,844 2,174 1,417 1,799 Antamina 1,177 1,468 1,297 1,502 1,499 1,930 1,669 1,090 Constancia 494 644 351 484 295 346 442 415 Other















Los Filos 41 42 17 12 42 27 - 19 Zinkgruvan 650 355 346 354 355 293 326 492 Yauliyacu 817 44 551 182 601 1,014 15 580 Stratoni (2) 133 42 41 167 117 169 134 Minto 21 31 27 24 29 26 20 - Neves-Corvo 167 204 259 193 215 239 145 201 Aljustrel 123 145 133 155 208 257 280 148 Cozamin 148 177 174 170 168 173 - - Marmato 11 8 8 10 35 - - - Keno Hill 30 27 24 51 33 12 - - 777 75 87 69 99 109 49 93 121 Total Other 2,081 1,253 1,650 1,291 1,962 2,207 1,048 1,695 Total silver ounces sold 5,848 5,553 5,116 5,487 5,600 6,657 4,576 4,999 Palladium ounces sold















Stillwater 3 3,378 4,075 4,641 5,703 3,869 5,131 4,591 5,546 Cobalt pounds sold















Voisey's Bay 225 511 228 131 395 132 - - GEOs sold 4 170,371 166,065 157,439 149,862 176,502 172,271 152,613 163,218 SEOs sold 4 12,778 12,455 11,808 11,240 13,238 12,920 11,446 12,241 Cumulative payable units PBND 5















Gold ounces 61,198 81,365 84,989 80,819 66,238 70,072 70,555 75,750 Silver ounces 3,684 3,920 4,200 3,845 3,802 3,738 4,486 3,437 Palladium ounces 6,267 5,535 5,629 5,619 6,822 5,373 5,597 4,616 Cobalt pounds 280 550 596 637 777 820 - - GEO 4 122,758 150,170 158,477 150,317 139,145 141,206 136,894 126,968 SEO 4 9,207 11,263 11,886 11,274 10,436 10,590 10,267 9,523 Inventory on hand















Cobalt pounds 582 410 657 488 134 132 - -

1) All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces sold. 2) Comprised of the Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests. 3) Comprised of the Stillwater and East Boulder gold and palladium interests. 4) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022. 5) Payable gold, silver and palladium ounces as well as cobalt pounds produced but not yet delivered ("PBND") are based on management estimates. These figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received.



Results of Operations

The operating results of the Company's reportable operating segments are summarized in the tables and commentary below.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 34,129 48,515 $ 1,872 $ 416 $ 334 $ 90,842 $ 54,462 $ 70,649 $ 2,407,579 Sudbury 4 7,212 7,916

1,867

400

1,090

14,780

2,983

11,613

294,485 Constancia 8,042 7,431

1,872

412

271

13,915

8,838

10,686

98,930 San Dimas 10,044 10,633

1,872

624

260

19,910

10,520

13,280

161,350 Stillwater 2,171 2,626

1,872

340

429

4,917

2,897

4,024

217,530 Other 5 6,767 7,216

1,868

727

57

13,478

7,823

8,529

419,696

68,365 84,337 $ 1,872 $ 465 $ 369 $ 157,842 $ 87,523 $ 118,781 $ 3,599,570 Silver































Peñasquito 2,089 2,096 $ 22.47 $ 4.36 $ 3.57 $ 47,102 $ 30,488 $ 37,963 $ 306,742 Antamina 1,379 1,177

22.47

4.42

7.06

26,448

12,934

21,242

561,383 Constancia 584 494

22.47

6.08

6.35

11,101

4,958

7,784

198,672 Other 6 2,485 2,081

21.91

7.44

5.74

45,577

18,148

30,198

577,944

6,537 5,848 $ 22.27 $ 5.61 $ 5.28 $ 130,228 $ 66,528 $ 97,187 $ 1,644,741 Palladium































Stillwater 3,899 3,378 $ 2,132 $ 408 $ 399 $ 7,203 $ 4,477 $ 5,825 $ 229,855 Platinum































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 4,852 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 136 225 $ 34.01 $ 6.86 $ 10.40 $ 7,649 $ 3,769 $ 13,797 $ 362,460 Operating results













$ 302,922 $ 162,297 $ 235,590 $ 5,841,478 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (9,685) $ (8,379)



Share based compensation



















(1,608)

(18,161)



Donations and community investments



















(1,160)

(1,135)



Finance costs





















(1,389)

(1,011)



Other



















820

(465)



Income tax





















(201)

(80)



Total other















$ (13,223) $ (29,231) $ 607,217





















$ 149,074 $ 206,359 $ 6,448,695

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating 777, Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Santo Domingo, Blackwater, Fenix, Goose, Marathon and Curipamba gold interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, Cozamin, Marmato and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Stratoni, Pascua-Lama, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Blackwater and Curipamba silver interests. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On June 22, 2022, Alexco elected to temporarily suspend milling operations for five to six months to focus on advancing underground development at Keno Hill.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2022 were as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 162,569 170,371 $ 1,778 $ 440 $ 1,338 $ 386 $ 952 Silver equivalent basis 5 12,193 12,778 $ 23.71 $ 5.87 $ 17.84 $ 5.14 $ 12.70

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 55,590 57,296 $ 1,798 $ 412 $ 374 $ 103,039 $ 58,015 $ 79,426 $ 2,468,716 Sudbury 4 4,563 6,945

1,817

400

1,024

12,618

2,725

10,262

310,120 Constancia 5,525 2,321

1,798

408

315

4,174

2,496

3,227

104,310 San Dimas 11,478 11,214

1,798

618

322

20,167

9,627

13,242

175,275 Stillwater 2,962 2,574

1,798

326

397

4,629

2,769

3,791

222,069 Other 5 9,954 9,740

1,814

559

125

17,666

11,007

12,238

65,296

90,072 90,090 $ 1,801 $ 450 $ 390 $ 162,293 $ 86,639 $ 122,186 $ 3,345,786 Silver































Peñasquito 2,026 1,844 $ 26.65 $ 4.29 $ 3.55 $ 49,133 $ 34,682 $ 41,223 $ 336,314 Antamina 1,558 1,499

26.63

5.39

7.53

39,903

20,545

31,013

601,117 Constancia 468 295

26.65

6.02

7.56

7,865

3,858

6,088

212,197 Other 6 2,477 1,962

26.78

8.39

5.20

52,554

25,893

34,132

608,588

6,529 5,600 $ 26.69 $ 6.11 $ 5.40 $ 149,455 $ 84,978 $ 112,456 $ 1,758,216 Palladium































Stillwater 5,301 3,869 $ 2,797 $ 503 $ 442 $ 10,822 $ 7,164 $ 8,876 $ 237,407 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 380 395 $ 19.82 $ 4.41 $ 8.17 $ 7,823 $ 2,859 $ 2,052 $ 222,106 Operating results













$ 330,393 $ 181,640 $ 245,570 $ 5,563,515 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (8,904) $ (8,573)



Share based compensation



















(7,978)

(16,926)



Donations and community investments



















(1,583)

(1,075)



Finance costs





















(1,357)

(978)



Other



















3,420

(1,582)



Income tax





















886

(21)



Total other















$ (15,516) $ (29,155) $ 417,951





















$ 166,124 $ 216,415 $ 5,981,466

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex gold interest (formerly referred to as Rosemont). On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont) and Pascua-Lama silver interests. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On June 22, 2022, Alexco elected to temporarily suspend milling operations for five to six months to focus on advancing underground development at Keno Hill.



On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 190,272 176,502 $ 1,872 $ 444 $ 1,428 $ 398 $ 1,030 Silver equivalent basis 5 14,270 13,238 $ 24.96 $ 5.93 $ 19.03 $ 5.31 $ 13.72

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Units

Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 79,012 91,028 $ 1,872 $ 416 $ 334 $ 170,407 $ 102,147 $ 132,517 $ 2,407,579 Sudbury 4 12,574 11,628

1,865

400

1,091

21,689

4,354

17,038

294,485 Constancia 14,353 17,925

1,872

412

271

33,555

21,308

26,168

98,930 San Dimas 20,505 20,703

1,872

621

260

38,756

20,528

25,901

161,350 Stillwater 4,668 5,254

1,872

335

429

9,835

5,823

8,078

217,530 Other 5 15,307 15,700

1,865

750

40

29,275

16,871

17,351

419,696

146,419 162,238 $ 1,871 $ 470 $ 346 $ 303,517 $ 171,031 $ 227,053 $ 3,599,570 Silver































Peñasquito 4,308 4,284 $ 23.30 $ 4.36 $ 3.57 $ 99,829 $ 65,874 $ 81,151 $ 306,742 Antamina 2,647 2,645

23.37

4.71

7.06

61,806

30,680

49,001

561,383 Constancia 1,090 1,138

23.39

6.08

6.34

26,614

12,484

19,697

198,672 Other 6 4,725 3,334

22.89

6.93

4.88

76,311

36,946

54,073

577,944

12,770 11,401 $ 23.21 $ 5.36 $ 5.04 $ 264,560 $ 145,984 $ 203,922 $ 1,644,741 Palladium































Stillwater 8,387 7,453 $ 2,246 $ 400 $ 399 $ 16,736 $ 10,781 $ 13,755 $ 229,855 Platinum































Marathon - - $ n.a. $ n.a. $ n.a. $ - $ - $ - $ 4,852 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 371 736 $ 34.43 $ 6.09 $ 8.85 $ 25,353 $ 14,350 $ 17,269 $ 362,460 Operating results













$ 610,166 $ 342,146 $ 461,999 $ 5,841,478 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (19,089) $ (23,506)



Share based compensation



















(11,509)

(18,161)



Donations and community investments



















(1,973)

(1,565)



Finance costs





















(2,811)

(2,088)



Other



















650

333



Income tax





















(872)

(113)



Total other















$ (35,604) $ (45,100) $ 607,217





















$ 306,542 $ 416,899 $ 6,448,695

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests and the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating 777, Minto and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Santo Domingo, Blackwater, Fenix, Goose, Marathon and Curipamba gold interests. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, Cozamin, Marmato and 777 silver interests as well as the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Stratoni, Pascua-Lama, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont), Blackwater and Curipamba silver interests. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On June 22, 2022, Alexco elected to temporarily suspend milling operations for five to six months to focus on advancing underground development at Keno Hill.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were as follows:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 333,265 336,436 $ 1,814 $ 431 $ 1,383 $ 366 $ 1,017 Silver equivalent basis 5 24,995 25,233 $ 24.18 $ 5.74 $ 18.44 $ 4.88 $ 13.56

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Units Produced² Units

Sold Average

Realized

Price

($'s

Per Unit) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Unit) 3 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Unit) Sales Net

Earnings Cash Flow

From

Operations Total

Assets Gold































Salobo 102,212 108,719 $ 1,797 $ 412 $ 374 $ 195,395 $ 109,962 $ 150,590 $ 2,468,716 Sudbury 4 11,567 10,636

1,815

400

1,024

19,306

4,156

15,480

310,120 Constancia 7,978 3,997

1,797

408

315

7,184

4,294

5,553

104,310 San Dimas 21,969 21,487

1,797

615

322

38,617

18,477

25,404

175,275 Stillwater 6,003 5,648

1,797

327

397

10,150

6,059

8,300

222,069 Other 5 18,872 14,707

1,813

582

83

26,667

16,885

18,093

65,296

168,601 165,194 $ 1,800 $ 450 $ 382 $ 297,319 $ 159,833 $ 223,420 $ 3,345,786 Silver































Peñasquito 4,228 4,018 $ 26.41 $ 4.29 $ 3.55 $ 106,116 $ 74,621 $ 88,879 $ 336,314 Antamina 3,135 3,429

26.39

5.27

7.53

90,485

46,603

71,604

601,117 Constancia 874 641

26.41

6.02

7.56

16,936

8,229

13,076

212,197 Other 6 5,057 4,169

26.34

8.93

5.78

109,800

48,482

73,230

608,588

13,294 12,257 $ 26.38 $ 6.23 $ 5.63 $ 323,337 $ 177,935 $ 246,789 $ 1,758,216 Palladium































Stillwater 11,070 9,000 $ 2,566 $ 460 $ 442 $ 23,097 $ 14,978 $ 18,960 $ 237,407 Cobalt































Voisey's Bay 1,542 527 $ 20.42 $ 4.55 $ 8.17 $ 10,759 $ 4,056 $ 1,086 $ 222,106 Operating results













$ 654,512 $ 356,802 $ 490,255 $ 5,563,515 Other



























General and administrative

















$ (18,639) $ (21,236)



Share based compensation



















(9,608)

(16,926)



Donations and community investments



















(2,188)

(1,573)



Finance costs





















(2,930)

(2,207)



Other



















3,301

307



Income tax





















1,388

(51)



Total other















$ (28,676) $ (41,686) $ 417,951





















$ 328,126 $ 448,569 $ 5,981,466

1) Units of gold, silver and palladium produced and sold are reported in ounces, while cobalt is reported in pounds. All figures in thousands except gold and palladium ounces produced and sold and per unit amounts. 2) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Comprised of the operating Coleman, Copper Cliff, Garson, Creighton and Totten gold interests as well as the non-operating Stobie and Victor gold interests. 5) Comprised of the operating Minto, 777 and Marmato gold interests as well as the non-operating Copper World Complex gold interest (formerly referred to as Rosemont). On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. 6) Comprised of the operating Los Filos, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Stratoni, Neves-Corvo, Aljustrel, Minto, Keno Hill, 777, Marmato and Cozamin silver interests as well as the non-operating Loma de La Plata, Copper World Complex (formerly referred to as Rosemont) and Pascua-Lama silver interests. The Stratoni mine was placed into care and maintenance during Q4-2021. On June 22, 2022, Hudbay announced that mining activities at 777 have concluded and closure activities have commenced. On June 22, 2022, Alexco elected to temporarily suspend milling operations for five to six months to focus on advancing underground development at Keno Hill.

On a gold equivalent and silver equivalent basis, results for the Company for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were as follows:

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Ounces

Produced 1, 2 Ounces

Sold 2 Average

Realized

Price

($'s Per

Ounce) Average

Cash Cost

($'s Per

Ounce) 3 Cash

Operating

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) 4 Average

Depletion

($'s Per

Ounce) Gross

Margin

($'s Per

Ounce) Gold equivalent basis 5 387,028 348,773 $ 1,877 $ 451 $ 1,426 $ 403 $ 1,023 Silver equivalent basis 5 29,027 26,158 $ 25.02 $ 6.01 $ 19.01 $ 5.37 $ 13.64

1) Quantity produced represent the amount of gold, silver, palladium and cobalt contained in concentrate or doré prior to smelting or refining deductions. Production figures are based on information provided by the operators of the mining operations to which the mineral stream interests relate or management estimates in those situations where other information is not available. Certain production figures may be updated in future periods as additional information is received. 2) Silver ounces produced and sold in thousands. 3) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iii) at the end of this press release. 4) Refer to discussion on non-IFRS measure (iv) at the end of this press release. 5) GEOs and SEOs, which are provided to assist the reader, are based on the following commodity price assumptions: $1,800 per ounce gold; $24.00 per ounce silver; $2,100 per ounce palladium; and $33.00 per pound cobalt; consistent with those used in estimating the Company's production guidance for 2022.

Non-IFRS Measures

Wheaton has included, throughout this document, certain non-IFRS performance measures, including (i) adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share; (ii) operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted); (iii) average cash costs of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis; and (iv) cash operating margin.

i. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are calculated by removing the effects of non-cash impairment charges (reversals) (if any), non-cash fair value (gains) losses and other one-time (income) expenses as well as the reversal of non-cash income tax expense (recovery) which is offset by income tax expense (recovery) recognized in the Statements of Shareholders' Equity and OCI, respectively. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance.

The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share (basic and diluted).



Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net earnings

$ 149,074

$ 166,124

$ 306,542

$ 328,126 Add back (deduct):























(Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of

share purchase warrants held



154



194



897



1,145 (Gain) loss on fair value adjustment of

convertible notes receivable



-



(3,388)



1,380



(4,626) Income tax expense (recovery)

recognized in the Statement of

Shareholders' Equity



(292)



(463)



500



1,107 Income tax expense (recovery)

recognized in the Statement of OCI



349



(479)



155



(2,616) Other



-



(362)



(2,182)



(376) Adjusted net earnings

$ 149,285

$ 161,626

$ 307,292

$ 322,760 Divided by:























Basic weighted average number of

shares outstanding



451,524



450,088



451,221



449,800 Diluted weighted average number of

shares outstanding



452,359



451,203



452,123



450,869 Equals:























Adjusted earnings per share - basic

$ 0.331

$ 0.359

$ 0.681

$ 0.718 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.330

$ 0.358

$ 0.680

$ 0.716

ii. Operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted) is calculated by dividing cash generated by operating activities by the weighted average number of shares outstanding (basic and diluted). The Company presents operating cash flow per share as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of operating cash flow per share (basic and diluted).



Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash generated by operating activities

$ 206,359

$ 216,415

$ 416,899

$ 448,569 Divided by:























Basic weighted average number of

shares outstanding



451,524



450,088



451,221



449,800 Diluted weighted average number of

shares outstanding



452,359



451,203



452,123



450,869 Equals:























Operating cash flow per share - basic

$ 0.457

$ 0.481

$ 0.924

$ 0.997 Operating cash flow per share - diluted

$ 0.456

$ 0.480

$ 0.922

$ 0.995

iii. Average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis is calculated by dividing the total cost of sales, less depletion, by the ounces or pounds sold. In the precious metal mining industry, this is a common performance measure but does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. In addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.

The following table provides a calculation of average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis.



Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold

and per unit amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cost of sales

$ 140,625

$ 148,753

$ 268,020

$ 297,710 Less: depletion



(65,682)



(70,308)



(123,084)



(140,482) Cash cost of sales

$ 74,943

$ 78,445

$ 144,936

$ 157,228 Cash cost of sales is comprised of:























Total cash cost of gold sold

$ 39,189

$ 40,543

$ 76,321

$ 74,318 Total cash cost of silver sold



32,834



34,216



61,149



76,375 Total cash cost of palladium sold



1,378



1,946



2,980



4,137 Total cash cost of cobalt sold



1,542



1,740



4,486



2,398 Total cash cost of sales

$ 74,943

$ 78,445

$ 144,936

$ 157,228 Divided by:























Total gold ounces sold



84,337



90,090



162,238



165,194 Total silver ounces sold



5,848



5,600



11,401



12,257 Total palladium ounces sold



3,378



3,869



7,453



9,000 Total cobalt pounds sold



225



395



736



527 Equals:























Average cash cost of gold (per ounce)

$ 465

$ 450

$ 470

$ 450 Average cash cost of silver (per ounce)

$ 5.61

$ 6.11

$ 5.36

$ 6.23 Average cash cost of palladium (per ounce)

$ 408

$ 503

$ 400

$ 460 Average cash cost of cobalt (per pound)

$ 6.86

$ 4.41

$ 6.09

$ 4.55

iv. Cash operating margin is calculated by subtracting the average cash cost of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis from the average realized selling price of gold, silver and palladium on a per ounce basis and cobalt on a per pound basis. The Company presents cash operating margin as management and certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance in comparison to other companies in the precious metal mining industry who present results on a similar basis as well as to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash flow.

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating margin.



Three Months Ended

June 30 Six Months Ended

June 30 (in thousands, except for gold and palladium ounces sold and per

unit amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Total sales:























Gold

$ 157,842

$ 162,293

$ 303,517

$ 297,319 Silver

$ 130,228

$ 149,455

$ 264,560

$ 323,337 Palladium

$ 7,203

$ 10,822

$ 16,736

$ 23,097 Cobalt

$ 7,649

$ 7,823

$ 25,353

$ 10,759 Divided by:























Total gold ounces sold



84,337



90,090



162,238



165,194 Total silver ounces sold



5,848



5,600



11,401



12,257 Total palladium ounces sold



3,378



3,869



7,453



9,000 Total cobalt pounds sold



225



395



736



527 Equals:























Average realized price of gold (per ounce)

$ 1,872

$ 1,801

$ 1,871

$ 1,800 Average realized price of silver (per ounce)

$ 22.27

$ 26.69

$ 23.21

$ 26.38 Average realized price of palladium (per ounce)

$ 2,132

$ 2,797

$ 2,246

$ 2,566 Average realized price of cobalt (per pound)

$ 34.01

$ 19.82

$ 34.43

$ 20.42 Less:























Average cash cost of gold 1 (per ounce)

$ (465)

$ (450)

$ (470)

$ (450) Average cash cost of silver 1 (per ounce)

$ (5.61)

$ (6.11)

$ (5.36)

$ (6.23) Average cash cost of palladium 1 (per ounce)

$ (408)

$ (503)

$ (400)

$ (460) Average cash cost of cobalt 1 (per pound)

$ (6.86)

$ (4.41)

$ (6.09)

$ (4.55) Equals:























Cash operating margin per gold ounce sold

$ 1,407

$ 1,351

$ 1,401

$ 1,350 As a percentage of realized price of gold



75 %



75 %



75 %



75 % Cash operating margin per silver ounce sold

$ 16.66

$ 20.58

$ 17.85

$ 20.15 As a percentage of realized price of silver



75 %



77 %



77 %



76 % Cash operating margin per palladium ounce sold

$ 1,724

$ 2,294

$ 1,846

$ 2,106 As a percentage of realized price of palladium



81 %



82 %



82 %



82 % Cash operating margin per cobalt pound sold

$ 27.15

$ 15.41

$ 28.34

$ 15.87 As a percentage of realized price of cobalt



80 %



78 %



82 %



78 %

1) Please refer to non-IFRS measure (iii), above.

These non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, and other companies may calculate these measures differently. The presentation of these non-IFRS measures is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For more detailed information, please refer to Wheaton's MD&A available on the Company's website at www.wheatonpm.com and posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

