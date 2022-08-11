SCHWAZZE ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

OTCQX: SHWZ

Record Quarterly Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Revenue Increases 44% to $44.3 Million Compared to $30.7 Million in Q2 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $15 Million, 33.9% of Revenue

Revised Guidance Driven by Short-Term, Challenging Colorado Market Conditions

Q4 2022 Projected Revenue Annualized Run Rate: $175 Million - $200 Million

Q4 2022 Projected Adjusted EBITDA Annualized Run Rate: $60 Million - $72 Million

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022").

www.schwazze.com (CNW Group/Schwazze) (PRNewswire)

Q2 2022 Financial Summary:

Revenues of $44.3 million increased 44% compared to $30.7 million in second quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021")

Retail sales were $38.1 million up 77% when compared to Q2 2021

Gross Margin of $25.2 million was up 69% compared to $14.9 million in Q2 2021, this quarter was affected by $0.2M in purchase accounting

Net Income was $33.8 million compared to a Net Income of $4.4 million for the same period last year

Adjusted EBITDA of $15 million was 33.9% of revenue, compared to $10 million for the same period last year

Colorado two year stacked IDs for Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 for same store sales (1) were 1.8% and one year IDs (1) were (12.7%) comparing Q2 2022 to Q2 2021

New Mexico two year stacked IDs for Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 for same store sales(1) were 41.0% and one year IDs (1) were 30.4% comparing Q2 2022 to Q2 2021

Accomplishments

Since December 2021, Schwazze has closed acquisitions adding 15 cannabis dispensaries, 10 in New Mexico and five in Colorado as well as four cultivation facilities in New Mexico and one in Colorado and one manufacturing asset in New Mexico.

Closed Acquisition of Urban Health & Wellness Assets

Listed Common Stock on the NEO Exchange

Closed Acquisition of Brow 2 LLC Assets

Closed Acquisition of Emerald Fields

Added President of New Mexico Division

Closed New Mexico Acquisition, Becoming a Regionally Focused MSO

Added to Key Senior Leadership Team

Closed Acquisition of Drift Assets

Justin Dye, Chairman and CEO of Schwazze stated, "Similar to the rest of the country, the cannabis industry in Colorado is also experiencing a slowdown in growth compared to the last couple of years. Schwazze, however, is demonstrating that our regional strategy, built on a customer first approach, developing significant scale, building brands and leveraging data analytics and technology is not only sound but gaining momentum as demonstrated by revenue and unit sales growth, customer loyalty and by once again outpacing the legacy market growth by approximately 12%. We believe this model will travel well to other states as we find attractive opportunities. Despite share price weakness driven by broader market influences, we remain bullish on our business and have conviction that as Schwazze continues to deliver superior operating results that our shareholders will be rewarded."

Justin continued, "As we look to the future, we expect continued growth in Colorado and New Mexico through both organic and inorganic means. Our operations continue to mature and gain momentum, and we firmly believe that we are winning in our markets. Our team will continue to focus on growing profitably and generating cash flow from operations. When positive federal legislation is passed, Schwazze will be well-positioned as a market leader to take advantage of banking services and institutional investment."

Q2 2022 Revenue

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022, totaled $44.3 million, including (i) retail sales of $38.1 million (ii) wholesale sales of $6.1 million and (iii) other operating revenues of $43,750, compared to revenues of $30.7 million, including (i) retail sales of $21.5 million, (ii) wholesale of $9.2 million, and (iii) other operating revenues of $16,844 during the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $13.5 million or 44%. This increase was due to increased sale of our products as well as execution of our growth through acquisition initiatives. In the second quarter of 2022, the Company acquired one additional retail dispensary, which generated additional retail revenue. Additionally, recreational marijuana sales became legal in New Mexico in April 2022, which increased sales volume and revenues in New Mexico. Wholesale revenues in Colorado decreased due to increased cultivation capacity in the state resulting in an over-supply of wholesale cannabis materials.

Cost of goods and services for the three months ended June 30, 2022, totaled $19.1 million compared to cost of services of $15.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $3.3 million or 21%. The increase in cost of goods is driven by the increase in revenue, however not at the same rate. In the quarter, the Company experienced a reduction in costs driven by vertical integration and third-party price negotiations.

Gross profit increased to $25.2 million for Q2 2022 compared to $14.9 million during the same period in 2021. Gross profit margin increased as a percentage of revenue from 48.5% to 56.8%, and net of purchase accounting, the gross margin increased to 57.4%. This positive result, net of purchase accounting continues to reflect our consolidated purchasing approach, the implementation of our retail playbook, and vertical product sales in New Mexico.

Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, totaled $16.1 million, compared to operating expenses of $10.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase of $5.6 million or 54%. This increase is due to increased selling, general and administrative expenses, professional service fees, salaries, benefits, and related employment costs driven by growth from acquisitions.

Other income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, totaled $29.2 million compared to $0.2 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing an increase in income of $29 million or 18,435%. The increase in other income is due to the revaluation of the derivative liability related to the Investor Notes, offset by higher interest payments.

The Company generated net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, of $33.8 million, compared to net income of $4.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2022 was $15 million representing 33.9% of revenue, compared to $10 million and 32.6% of revenue for the same period last year. This is derived from Operating Income and adjusting one-time expenses, merger and acquisition and capital raising costs, non-cash related compensation costs, and depreciation and amortization. See the financial table for Adjusted EBITDA below adjustment for details.

For six months ending June 30, 2022, the Company used cash for operations of ($8.0) million compared to generating cash of $1.4 million for the same period in 2021. The Company has cash and cash equivalents of $33.9 million at the end of Q2 2022.

Nancy Huber, CFO for Schwazze commented, "During Q2 we focused on completing integration of our acquisitions and made sure that we used our resources effectively. We are focused on reducing operating and SG&A expenses and judiciously investing growth capital to ensure adequate liquidity and profitability despite difficult market conditions in Colorado, which we believe to be transitory and temporary. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we have ample liquidity. We are focused on delivering positive cash flow net of acquisition costs for the year while driving organic growth and making smart acquisitions."

2022 Guidance

The Company has revised its guidance for a fourth-quarter 2022 (Q4 2022) annualized run rate, which excludes transactions that are announced but not closed. Q4 2022 revenue annualized run rate is projected to be $175 million to $200 million, and the Q4 2022 adjusted EBITDA annualized run rate is projected to be from $60 million to $72 million.

NOTES: (1) Schwazze did not own all the assets and entities in part of 2021, 2020 and 2019 and is using unaudited numbers for this comparison.



Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) from operations, as reported, before tax, adjusted to exclude non-recurring items, other non-cash items, including stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, and amortization, and further adjusted to remove acquisition and capital raise related costs, and other one-time expenses, such as severance, retention, and employee relocation. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as it believes it better explains the results of its core business. The Company has not reconciled guidance for adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP financial measure because it cannot provide guidance for the various reconciling items. The Company is unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because it cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of its control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ, NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious practices. Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Such forward-looking statements may be preceded by the words "plan," "will," "may," "continue," "anticipate," "become," "build," "develop," "expect," "believe," "poised," "project," "approximate," "could," "potential," or similar expressions as they relate to Schwazze. Forward-looking statements include the guidance provided regarding the Company's Q4 2022 performance and annual capital spending. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; (vi) our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy in Colorado and New Mexico and outside the states, (vii) our ability to identify and consummate future acquisitions that meet our criteria, (viii) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize synergies therefrom, (ix) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, (x) the timing and extent of governmental stimulus programs, (xi) the uncertainty in the application of federal, state and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws, and (xii) our ability to achieve the target metrics, including our annualized revenue and EBIDTA run rates set out in our Q4 2022 guidance. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

For the Three Months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in U.S. Dollars





June 30,



December 31,





2022



2021







(Unaudited)





(Audited)

ASSETS















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 33,862,423



$ 106,400,216

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



5,753,621





3,866,828

Inventory



19,375,341





11,121,997

Note receivable - current, net



71,667





–

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



7,743,112





2,523,214

Total current assets



66,806,164





123,912,255

Non-current assets















Fixed assets, net accumulated depreciation of $3,212,679 and $1,988,973, respectively



20,955,604





10,253,226

Goodwill



107,969,018





43,316,267

Intangible assets, net accumulated amortization of $11,930,443 and $7,652,750, respectively



105,427,462





97,582,330

Marketable securities, net of unrealized loss of $13,813 and gain of $216,771, respectively



479,741





493,553

Note receivable – noncurrent, net



–





143,333

Accounts receivable – litigation



290,648





303,086

Other noncurrent assets



1,464,163





514,962

Operating lease right of use assets



14,755,181





8,511,780

Total non-current assets



251,341,817





161,118,537

Total assets

$ 318,147,981



$ 285,030,792



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 3,222,956



$ 2,548,885

Accounts payable - related party



73,387





36,820

Accrued expenses



8,966,821





5,592,222

Derivative liabilities



11,634,721





34,923,013

Notes payable - related party



–





134,498

Lease liabilities – current



3,795,776





–

Income taxes payable



863,971





2,027,741

Total current liabilities



28,557,632





45,263,179

Long term debt



121,080,876





97,482,468

Lease liabilities



11,532,286





8,715,480

Total long-term liabilities



132,613,162





106,197,948

Total liabilities



161,170,794





151,461,127



















Stockholders' equity















Common stock, $0.001 par value. 250,000,000 shares authorized; 55,995,681 shares issued and 54,446,575 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 45,484,314 shares issued and 44,745,870 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021.



55,996





45,485

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. 10,000,000 shares authorized; 86,994 shares issued and 82,594 outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.



87





87

Additional paid-in capital



179,623,469





162,815,097

Accumulated deficit



(20,711,687)





(27,773,968)

Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 886,459 shares held as of June 30, 2022 and 517,044 shares held as of December 31, 2021



(1,990,678)





(1,517,036)

Total stockholders' equity



156,977,187





133,569,665

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 318,147,981



$ 285,030,792





See accompanying notes to the financial statements

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLDIATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Expressed in U.S. Dollars





For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Operating revenues































Retail

$ 38,138,799



$ 21,525,816



$ 64,664,515



$ 33,342,016

Wholesale



6,080,843





9,186,181





11,288,231





16,632,445

Other



43,750





16,844





88,200





94,494

Total revenue



44,263,392





30,728,841





76,040,946





50,068,955

Cost of goods and services































Total cost of goods and services



19,106,944





15,826,341





39,946,995





27,913,451

Gross profit



25,156,448





14,902,500





36,093,951





22,155,504

Operating expenses































Selling, general and administrative expenses



6,666,044





4,797,495





13,521,755





7,987,134

Professional services



1,516,544





1,519,016





4,101,016





3,714,124

Salaries



7,240,368





2,992,055





12,537,145





4,861,413

Stock based compensation



697,842





1,153,018





1,688,925





2,636,824

Total operating expenses



16,120,798





10,461,584





31,848,841





19,199,495

Income (loss) from operations



9,035,650





4,440,916





4,245,110





2,956,009

Other income (expense)































Interest income (expense), net



(7,489,205)





(1,713,770)





(14,791,459)





(2,675,053)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative liabilities



36,705,764





1,864,741





23,288,292





610,927

Other income (expense)



–





–





7





–

Gain (loss) on sale of assets



–





–





–





292,479

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments



(5,264)





6,627





(13,813)





221,257

Total other income (expense)



29,211,295





157,598





8,483,027





(1,550,390)

Provision for income taxes (benefit)



4,405,962





228,474





5,665,856





685,088

Net income (loss)

$ 33,840,983



$ 4,370,040



$ 7,062,281



$ 720,531



































Less: Accumulated preferred stock dividends for the period



(1,766,575)





–





(3,510,019)





–

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ 32,074,408



$ 4,370,040



$ 3,552,262



$ 720,531



































Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders































Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.65



$ 0.10



$ 0.07



$ 0.02

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 0.24



$ 0.08



$ 0.03



$ 0.01

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic



49,178,494





42,332,144





49,178,494





42,286,168

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted



133,481,667





53,975,521





133,481,667





53,886,727



































Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 33,840,983



$ 4,370,040



$ 7,062,281



$ 720,531





See accompanying notes to the financial statements

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021

Expressed in U.S. Dollars





For the Six Months Ended





June 30,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss) for the period



7,062,281





720,531

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities















Depreciation and amortization



5,501,399





4,807,147

Gain on change in derivative liabilities



(23,288,292)





(610,927)

Loss (gain) on investment, net



13,813





(221,257)

Loss (gain) on sale of asset



–





(292,479)

Stock based compensation



1,474,380





2,636,824

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquired amounts):















Accounts receivable



(1,677,476)





(1,854,067)

Inventory



3,903,984





(3,368,807)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1,458,786)





(1,250,938)

Other assets



(946,701)





(367,593)

Operating leases right of use assets and liabilities



369,181





77,444

Accounts payable and other liabilities



2,248,013





1,169,537

Deferred Revenue



–





(50,000)

Income taxes payable



(1,163,770)





–

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(7,961,974)





1,395,416



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Cash consideration for acquisition of business



(95,903,316)





(66,082,072)

Purchase of fixed assets



(7,004,445)





(1,203,180)

Issuance of notes receivable



–





181,911

Purchase of intangible assets



(2,825)





(29,580)

Net cash used in investing activities



(102,910,586)





(67,132,921)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of debt



19,165,362





40,348,241

Debt issuance and discount costs



4,433,042





–

Repayment of notes payable



–





(5,000,000)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs



14,736,363





50,282,798

Net cash provided by financing activities



38,334,767





85,631,039



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(72,537,793)





19,893,534

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



106,400,216





1,237,235

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 33,862,423



$ 21,130,769



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Cash paid for interest

$ 9,004,575



$ 2,131,495

Cash paid for income taxes



6,840,000





–



















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:















Common stock issued in connection with acquisitions



9,900,506





–

Issuance of common stock



379,146





–

Return of common stock



551,875





–





See accompanying notes to the financial statements

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Non-GAAP measurement

(UNAUDITED)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2022 2021

2022 2021











Net income (loss) $ 33,840,983 $ 4,370,040

$ 7,062,281 $ 720,531 Interest expense, net 7,489,205 1,713,770

14,791,459 2,675,053 Provision for income taxes 4,405,962 228,474

5,665,856 685,088 Other (income) expense (36,700,500) (1,871,368)

(23,274,486) (1,124,663) Depreciation and amortization 2,960,603 3,016,579

5,501,399 4,807,147 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 11,996,253 $ 7,457,495

$ 9,746,509 $ 7,763,156 Non-cash stock compensation 697,842 1,153,018

1,688,925 2,636,824 Deal related expenses 1,656,529 916,471

3,913,463 1,662,415 Capital raise related expenses 41,312 230,970

605,632 1,182,089 Inventory adjustment to fair market value for purchase accounting 246,613 -

6,507,047 2,164,686 One-time cultivation asset impairment 329,210 -

329,210 - Severance 44,537 125,826

49,102 142,092 Retention program expenses - 29,687

- 59,375 Employee relocation expenses 332 18,391

19,110 38,391 Other non-recurring items 8,840 90,011

10,650 217,179 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 15,021,468 $ 10,021,869

$ 22,869,648 $ 15,866,207











Revenue 44,263,392 30,728,841

76,040,946 50,068,955 aEBITDA Percent 33.9 % 32.6 %

30.1 % 31.7 %

