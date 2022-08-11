Sabio Recognized for AdTech Innovation in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that its Sabio solution has been selected as winner of the "Best Behavioral Targeting Platform" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Sabio Holdings, Inc., is comprised of the demand side platform, Sabio; real-time measurement and attribution platform, App Science; and streaming TV technology pioneer, Vidillion. These companies combine to provide brands and agencies with end-to-end advertising suites, powered by its proprietary household graph of more than 300 million mobile devices and 55 million validated Connected TV (CTV) households.

The Company guides brands to reach their consumers where they are and when they are most likely to act with greater prediction accuracy. Sabio is the leading Behavioral Targeting Platform driven by results. Clients gain a greater understanding of performance at a household level using Sabio's platform. The Company uses predictive consumer app behavior and location-specific information while incorporating direct client feedback to develop top-of-the-line systems.

"We are honored to be chosen as the "Best Behavioral Targeting Platform" in the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO of Sabio. "Sabio's platform provides clients with a greater understanding of performance at a household level in a privacy compliant way. During the global pandemic, we continued to innovate and found unique solutions when working with clients and partners to provide products that manage their CTV campaigns. We will continue addressing client needs in understanding the marketplace."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Sabio's breakthrough innovation is their in-house proprietary machine learning platform that pulls both first- and third-party data to best inform consumer marketing decisions," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "By allowing brands to easily target consumers within privacy compliant signals, Sabio is revolutionizing the advertising industry. We are thrilled to announce Sabio as a winners in the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program."

About Sabio Holdings, Inc.

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCX: SABOF) is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising-supported video on demand and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies enable content creators' distribution, monetization, and analytics while providing ROI validation for brands and agencies that sponsor them. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent content monetization platform Sabio DSP, its cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform App Science™ along with Vidillion, a pioneer in ad insertion cloud technologies.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

